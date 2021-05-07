In honor of Mother’s Day we reached out to readers, staffers and others to share with us what lessons they might have learned from their mothers.
Included on these pages are essays about their moms from local tennis pros Chris and Justin Chaffee, Spruce Hurricane co-owner (with her mom) Amber Bennett Dalton, retired teacher/historian Brian P. Wiggin, former Settlers Green General Manager Dot Seybold, Eaton’s Quddus Snyder, Nancy Clark of Drive Brand Studios, pianist Dana Cunningham, readers Katin Keirstead and Samantha Jones, Jaimie Crawford, and from the Sun: writer Tom Eastman, columnist Jonna Carter, editor Terry Leavitt and photographer Rachel Sharples. Enjoy — and remember: Listen to your mother!
— Margaret McKenzie, managing editor
ELLA HILL CUNNINGHAM: '‘Lean in toward those who are different"
In August of 1934 in the tiny town of Lockney, Texas, Ella Hill came into the world, bringing an extra measure of generosity, kindness and light. At the age of 27, she became my mother, which for over 50 years has been my life’s greatest blessing.
Growing up as the youngest daughter of a Methodist minister and chaplain for veterans and elderly shut-ins, Ella’s socially conscious faith gained greater depth and meaning within the Evangelical tradition. In our many talks, she often spoke of the palpable change — the interior conversion — that happened as she took seriously the teachings of Jesus and endeavored to be led by the Spirit of Love and Inclusion he embodied.
Ella’s uncomplicated devotion to service was visible, especially in the way she loved children, sharing the gospel she lived in Black neighborhoods in Amarillo and teaching young Cambodian refugees in Paris, Texas. In politics she campaigned passionately for candidates who shared her values of freedom, decency, equality and involvement in the lives of the underprivileged.
When I realized I wanted to live with another woman instead of a man, she moved through her challenge with love, embracing and accepting me fully. She was a person who leaned in toward those who were different, staying in a posture of learning, seeking to hear and understand rather than waiting to speak.
And that is who Ella was — beyond labels — a woman of vast integrity and compassion who saw every person she encountered in the light of their intrinsic value as a human being. Her legacy is her authentic faith that shaped her capacity to include and embrace others, even those who would not embrace her. And in that gaze and presence, the light waiting in everyone had a chance to shine.
— Dana Cunningham
NETTIE BENNETT: "Love and respect"
I have been blessed to have one of those rare mother/daughter relationships with my mom, Nettie Bennett.
Now, let’s be real: When I lied about skipping school, got caught ... and then did it again? That was not good. (By the way, she still brings it up!)
And yes, sometimes I lose my patience with her constant need to know.
But truly our relationship has always been good — so much so that we even became business partners in our shop, Spruce Hurricane, in North Conway, which we co-founded in June 1992. This meant our lives became even more intertwined.
We have worked and traveled together, and half the year live near each other. There is a mutual love and respect — not just because she’s my mother and I am her daughter: It’s because we actually like one another!
I believe she and my grandmother felt that way about each other, too. Although that was during a time when traditional roles were expected, they were both much more than the dutiful wife.
Both generations were wonderful homemakers as well as working alongside their husbands in family businesses. The strong family values and work ethic are traits I have admired in them both.
I am so grateful to still have mom in my life. She is smart and funny. She can be elegant and eloquent. She’s competitive but compassionate. She is a mix that keeps you guessing but never disappoints.
So many qualities that I admire — one that makes Mom a great mother is that she is a great wife to my dad (Alan Bennett). That is probably the biggest lesson learned from her. I have never witnessed anything other than love and respect for each other. They are a team. I think that is a lesson for us all.
— Amber Bennett Dalton
SHARLYN CARTER: "Alphabetize the spices in your cabinet"
There are life lessons I learned from my mother — indisputable truths — that I’ll carry with me the rest of my days. I instilled these in my own children, and I know they will instill them in their children when that time comes. The compilation of her teachings ensures her legacy, and ensures that my legendary mother will live forever, which she plans to do anyway.
• Always wash dishes thoroughly before putting them in the dishwasher.
• Never make actual contact with a public toilet seat.
• The only paper towel worth its salt is Bounty. All others will disappoint.
• The stuffing makes the turkey, and the correct stuffing is Pepperidge Farm Corn Bread classic stuffing. It must be the corn bread variety. If it isn’t, Thanksgiving is ruined.
• Of the most important things in life, good grammar ranks near the top.
• Alphabetize the spices in your cabinet.
• Do not deviate from the carrot cake recipe perfected by my mother, which is indeed the all-time best.
• Once you come to terms with the fact that her chicken parmesan tastes nothing like chicken parmesan, and that you will be served this at every family gathering, it’s oddly comforting.
• If a doctor tells you something other than what you want to hear, it’s because they don’t know anything.
• Life without a dog is incomplete.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Here’s to many more.
— Jonna Carter
JUNE WIGGIN: "Make each day count"
Perseverance and joie de vivre are two qualities for any mother to pass on to her children. My mother, June (Galanek) Wiggin did exactly that.
Born in Boston, her parents divorced when she was just 4. She was then shipped off to Lancaster to live with her strict aunt and uncle.
Her freshman year, she returned to her mom and stepfather in Bartlett. My mother would often tell me that she was Salutatorian of her class there. It wasn’t until years later we discovered that there were just eight students.
She had been accepted at a business school in Boston, but I interfered with those plans. We lived at the outset in poverty in my dad’s aunt’s camp, and even when we built our own home, we had no running water or telephone for the first decade.
None of this interfered with Mom’s involvement with the community. She worked almost her entire life, spending almost 20 years as the KHS cashier. She helped formulate the first library at Conway El and the first breakfast program at KHS. She was a 50-year member of the Brown Church, a founding member of the Mt. Washington Valley Choral Society, and helped form the first women’s softball league in town. Not to mention all of the activities for all three sons.
Sadly, “Ma” suffered a debilitating stroke in the early 2000s. She died twice on the operating table as she had quadruple heart bypass surgery. The family was told she would never be able to walk or sing again, and likely her speech would be affected and she would not be able to manage bodily functions. She became a patient at Mineral Springs for nearly 10 years.
With much determination, I helped her to learn to eat solid foods again, to brush her hair and to talk.
Once in awhile, she would tire of me and say, “Why don’t you go home?” I would.
But June’s perseverance and joie de vivre continued. She relished her visitors and family and uplifted us in the process. She made each day count with her faith and outpouring of love.
— Brian P. Wiggin
JENA KNIGHT: "Push through"
My mother has been my biggest support system and my strength throughout the toughest years of my life. Becoming an incredibly young mother and knowing from the very moment that I realized I was pregnant that I wanted to be anything other than another statistic in this world, I'll forever replay the moment I asked my mother for advice. The words will forever ring in my ears: "He will think of you whatever it is you want him to think.
With those simple words, my mother taught me my biggest life lesson. To overcome, to work harder when all I wanted to do was quit, to show strength instead of weakness, to prove that I am capable, to refuse to settle or give in, to push through the hardest days of my life, to overcome the impossible, to make something of myself, to prove my worth, to conquer the most challenging times, to live when all I wanted to do was die, to be successful, to never let the opinions of others defeat me, to be better than those that tried to break me and to be everything that everybody doubted me to be! Strength happens when you overcome what you thought would break you.
Because you believed in me, I believed in myself and today, I am the woman I have fought to be because of you. I love you endlessly. Happy Mother's Day.
— Samantha Jones
LIZETTE SNYDER: "Knowledge is a sword, enlightenment a shield"
Mom held my hand as I took my first breaths. My single greatest honor in life was to hold hers as she took her last.
Our journey began on Sweet Clover Farm, the place of my birth, and the very spot where she would pass some 37 years later, whereupon I sent her off to celestial realms in a pine casket, which I built using boards my father and I milled.
Here are three lessons my mother, Lizette Thoms Snyder, gave to me, lessons I now impart to you, the fine readership.
First, we are flowers of one garden. Our beauty resides in our diversity and our strength in unity. Differences, whether linguistic, cultural, religious, ethnic or racial, are to be celebrated. The human spirit, our collective potential, will always soar when the weakest among us is elevated. So I was taught.
Second, our most important responsibility resides in the education of children. Knowledge is a sword, enlightenment a shield. Without these, we are reduced to a huddled, fearful and confused mass of wretches. With education we see with our own eyes, no longer subject to the tyranny of foolish masses nor the intrigue of malign lords. So I was taught.
Third, of the virtues, justice is the highest. Hold it dear. And should there ever be a time when truth and justice are threatened, without hesitation speak in a voice loud enough for all to hear. Speak in terms so simple that all can understand. Speak in a manner so compelling that none can ignore it, regardless of the cost. So I was taught.
As parents, we simply hope our kids turn out all right; as my mother's son, I hope to live up to the greatness that she embodied.
— Quddus Snyder
MARY LEAVITT: "You have to understand, then forgive, accept"
My mother, Mary Leavitt, taught me to approach the world with understanding and creativity. An artist, thinker and a storyteller with a subtle sense of humor, I think Mom shares my need to make sense of things.
She fed the curiosity of her four children with walks in nature, trips to new places, books and museums, and opportunities to create and to build. She never shut down my endless questions and encouraged a critical eye. I always felt free to debate or question a point. Some might say here is where she created a monster.
But perhaps the most profound of her encouragements to a questing mind was her response to life’s more difficult questions. I would come to her with complaints, frustration or disbelief about the unfairness of life or the mystifying behavior of others. She would listen thoughtfully, then explain.
I cannot say how many conversations turned on the phrase, “You have to understand” followed by a story of someone’s unsuspected past — an adversity overcome, a family tragedy endured, a dream that motivated action.
She taught me far more by her method than by by the content of any single story — though those, too, often fascinated me. My world would be expanded, room made for forgiveness or acceptance, and a path set for moving forward creatively in what to do next.
Her gift set within me a certainty that an understanding of where people come from can carry us to a better tomorrow. I can only count myself lucky to have grown up in the presence of such wisdom.
— Terry Leavitt
JANICE CRAWFORD: "Be curious, be open to knowledge and read!:
My mother is a seeker. She’s curious. She wants to explore every nuance the world provides and sink deeper into the human experience by understanding every experience a human could possibly have.
I believe her curiosity and openness is because of her love of books.
At any given time you can walk into my mother’s bedroom and find the right side of her room covered in literature. You’ll see piles stacked on the floor — almost like a trail of cairns leading the way to her pillow. The design of her duvet is entirely covered by different titles, and the bookshelf to the right of her bed struggles to hold the weight of all the publications it holds.
The titles and topics range from trilogies to deep dives into Islam, Judaism and Ghandi to memoirs of the world’s greatest leaders and even children’s books.
The breadth of knowledge and experience that has come from my mother’s voracious love of books, of asking questions of humanity and humbly accepting its myriad of answers has made her one of the least-judgmental people I know. There isn’t a person she won’t have a conversation with, and there’s no end to the range of personalities she has welcomed into her home.
As a child I sat through dinners with Native American chiefs, practicing shamans, and after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, my mother invited every Muslim student attending Fryeburg Academy over for dinner to ensure they felt safe and seen in our community.
Her love of books, hunger for knowledge and complete openness to every individual, religion and world view has been the biggest gift my mother has imparted to me — a love for reading and a love for learning. I feel lucky to have been given these gifts, and am forever grateful to my mother for them.
— Jaimie Crawford
CAROL CHAFFEE: "Display courage when you are scared"
Mother's Day is this Sunday, and it is a day to celebrate all the amazing mothers out there. A time to recognize and be thankful for the lessons and memories mothers have in our lives.
Life can be tough, but the strength of a caring mother in your corner can make all the difference. I would like to thank my mother, Carol Chaffee, for instilling the qualities of a champion on and off the tennis court.
In my life journey as a human being and as a tennis player, my mom has been my biggest supporter. She has taught me to display courage, even when you are scared. She has shown me to use perseverance as an inner belief in yourself to keep working and improving.
She lives with love and passion in her heart. The passion to never give up, and the unconditional love to be kind and to do it with a gracious intregrity to everyone you meet. That in the end, the power to have love is what makes a life. It is the biggest weapon and the secret ingredient for the foundation of a family.
Mom, you are a wonderful person with a compassionate soul, and I am honored to be your son.
— Chris Chaffee
CAROL CHAFFEE: "Follow your passions"
I have learned many lessons from my mom, Carol Chaffee. One impacting lesson is the importance of family. My mother’s father was Austrian, and her mother was French Canadian. They instilled into my mom that family comes first.
My mom carried this lesson while raising my twin brother and I. We learned that family accepts you and gives unconditional love. My mom’s parents founded the Karl Plattner Ski School and lived in a home that had an open door for co-workers, friends and guests to stay if needed. This act of kindness and having an open heart is a valued lesson that we have learned in treating others.
My mom grew up with a passion for sports and helped my brother and me realize that sports is a healthy outlet in life. My parents always traveled to watch our tennis matches and Little League baseball games to show their support. My parents set an example that true love is not just something you see in stories or movies, but takes dedication and hard work. They have been married for over 40 years.
My mom believed that pets were an essential ingredient to have in a family. When she was a teenager, my mom had a horse named Missy Blue that stayed in her garage. One day, Missy escaped and followed my mom to school. My mom’s bond with horses continues to this day with her current horse, Apache.
We also grew up with dogs in our family and this helped teach us love and responsibility as well as a friendship and kindness toward animals.
My mom’s belief in her family is everlasting. She has taught me to follow my passions and shown me that with enough hard work, you can accomplish goals. I’ll always be grateful for her kindness and support.
DIANE DANIELS: "Never leave the dock with an empty cooler"
You’ve taught us everything that’s important in life. That spending time is more valuable than spending money. That you should always keep a brownie mix in the cupboard for surprise occasions. That’s it’s OK to eat ice cream for dinner, and you should never leave the dock with an empty cooler.
Those early morning water-skiing runs on Ossipee Lake were definitely worth dragging our cranky bums out of bed. The family trips to the islands sparked a love of travel and built our resilience for facing unknown challenges.
You’ve taught us to believe in ourselves, be kind to everyone, and to choose our battles. And you taught us if we ever run out of decaf teabags, that we’ll never hear the end of it.
You show unending love to us, our family, our friends and everyone who is blessed to be in your circle.
You embrace life with a sense of joy and a spirit of fun and adventure, leaving no stone unturned.
Thanks for being the cool mom, in a really supportive way.
Lots of love, Your girls
— Katin Keirstead
LEONA WASSON: "Fight for what you want, and don’t be afraid to make waves"
My mother was sweet and gentle but made of steel. She was a beauty, graceful with perfect hair and perfect nails.
In 1958, Dad moved his wife and four little girls to a brand-new house and a middle-class life in Indiana. Dad worked and Mom had fun with us. She took us to the library, made Barbie doll clothes, watched scary movies and hosted many overnight parties with a houseful of girls. We had neighborhood performances of "Sleeping Beauty."
Mom was always fun to be around and had a quick wit. We had a Wasson Women Reunion — somewhere with a beach — every year for 20 years until she was no longer able to travel. We laughed so much on those trips.
But Mom had a past that she kept secret from us for a very long time. She met a sailor in New Jersey when she was just 18 and delivered my sister Bonnie far from home. The sailor disappeared. She married Dad, and he raised Bonnie as his own. Unfortunately, secrets have a way of coming to the surface, and it created a lot of unnecessary sadness and anguish for the whole family that still reverberates. Times were different then.
From my mom, I learned to read and the joy and wonder of books. She was curious and taught us to be lifelong learners. She taught us manners. She taught me to sew, how to make the best fried chicken and that bacon grease is to be stored for future use. I learned how to garden and how to properly clean a house. I learned about God and that he/she can be found in that garden.
She was always polite, but she taught us to fight for what we wanted and to not be afraid to make waves. That’s a lesson I took to heart.
— Dot Seybold
JUDY SHARPLES:"Stand strong in the face of struggles and always lend a helping hand"
This super hero doesn't need a cape to be strong
Growing up a huge nerd, when I thought of a “strong woman,” my brain used to jump straight to the heroes of my books and cartoons. Batgirl, Wonder Woman and many other warrior women who knew how to kick butt and save the day. Strength seemed to come from big muscles and tough, assertive exteriors.
However, among many other things, my mom has taught me how true strength comes in all different shapes and sizes. A kindhearted stay-at-home mom clocking in at a staggering 5-foot-nothing might not strike you as the hero type, but she most certainly is super in her own ways.
One of her defining traits is her kind care for others. On top of raising me and my siblings (who admittedly were rambunctious children) with my dad, she has always given back to the community through volunteering and church ministries; kept our home warm and welcome to family and friends alike; and stayed strong in her faith, despite battles with chronic pain and other personal struggles.
She approaches everything with a loving but resilient spirit, fitting with her widely used nickname “Mama Bear” (although the name actually came from her distinctive snoring).
More recently, she has dealt with the impacts of “long-haul COVID” after contracting the virus back at the beginning of the pandemic but never fully recovering. In the face of continued health struggles and unclear answers from doctors, she holds her head high and keeps moving forward. While she does get frustrated with her situation, she doesn’t let it hold her back from doing what she loves, and she continues to be one of the most thoughtful, giving people I know.
My mom may not wear a cape, but she is definitely a hero to me and to others whose lives she has touched. She has shown me how to stand strong in the face of struggles and to always lend a helping hand, drawing strength from a kind heart rather than big muscles.
Moving away from my childhood home has especially helped me appreciate all the things my mom has done and continues to do for me, and I can’t thank this extraordinary woman enough. Happy Mother’s Day!
— Rachel Sharples
BARBARA LONG EASTMAN: "You gonna stay on the couch, or get up?"
In reference to a book and film about a poor Irish immigrant, "Mother Machree," is how my Irish mother of eight, Barbara “Bobbie” Long Eastman (1919-2002), used to refer to herself, and it’s how she signed her cards that were always just what the doctor ordered when it came to picking up your spirits.
I’ve saved them all.
Raised in a railroading family in Vermont, she loved music, cross-country skiing, dancing and sports, and like a good musical conductor, she had a talent for nurturing the gifts in each of her children, which amazes me looking back — she saw what our strengths were, and our family of four boys and four girls could count on her resolve, strength and most of all, her fighting spirit and wit to help us prevail.
Mom loved most that we kids were friends. As she was fond of saying, “My kids like each other” — and through the challenges of losing our dad at age 50, she persevered, just as she had as a Navy wife when he was at sea for six months at a time, when she alone raised us like some homebound Rosie the Riveter.
My favorite image of her from my early grade school years was the countertop sandwich assembly line in the kitchen, when she would be making lunches for all of us as we got ready to head off to school. Suffice to say, Ford Motor Co. had nothing on Mom when it came to speed, efficiency and production!
Her inspiring example was to be kind, stick up for yourself and others, and contribute to the greater good. The advice that has stayed with all of us? “We all have two choices: You gonna stay on the couch or get up?”
All eight of us knew the answer to that question, and that message has gotten me through a lot that has come my way.
For one of her milestone birthdays, we all pitched in, and she and sister Susie went to Ireland. It would have been a crime against humanity had she not been able to visit the Emerald Isle of her grandparents and all who came before. Susie turned to her at Shannon Airport as they prepared to take off to head home, and she saw that Mom was crying. "What's wrong, Mom?" And Mom, teary-eyed, beamed back, "Absolutely ... nothing!"
Ever entertaining and youthful, even when her hair turned prematurely white, she had a gift for storytelling — and that Irish trait has been passed on to all of us. When people ask why so many in our family are journalists, I tell them, “Picture eight kids around a dinner table — if you didn’t have an interesting story to tell, who would listen to you?”
The storytelling continues, Mom, especially for this reporter child No. 7, hopefully living up to your standards. Thanks for that, and so much more, as we celebrate Mother's Day. The faith-inspired spirit of "Mother Machree" lives on in her six surviving children, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
— Tom Eastman
BARBARA STOLEN: "Don't let anyone stand in the way of your dreams"
Behind a successful woman is often another woman who drove her, inspired her and created the foundation for whom she would become. For me, it was my mother. I didn’t know it at the time, but I certainly do now.
My mother was born in 1927 during the time of the Depression and World War II, when expectations for women were marriage and babies, not a career. My mother always did things her own way, and the traditional path was not for her.
After graduating from college, she became a secretary at a YMCA. She quickly shattered the glass ceiling of that male-dominated organization to become the first-ever female director. Never had a woman been at the helm of a YMCA, so this achievement earned her a spot on the national television show, “What’s My Line?”
She decided to marry at 35, have two kids and then pursue a life “away from the rat race.” It was a risk, but for my very driven mother, it was a dream worth pursuing. My parents sold everything, moved to a very rural area and bought a small marina. We lived in a trailer on the property for many years.
I remember my mother saying many times that she didn’t know how she would put food on the table each night. Needing to feed her family and being confident of her strengths, she got her real estate license and went to work for a local company. Typical of my mother, though, she wanted to be in charge of her own destiny. She soon opened her own company with multiple offices and became one of leading brokers in the region.
My mother lived life with great enthusiasm and vigor until the day she died. She wasn’t the kind of mother who slowed down long enough to impart lessons, but there are six that I learned from her:
1. Don’t let anything or anyone stand in the way of your dreams.
2. Be confident enough in yourself to take risks.
3. Go all in. Don’t do anything halfway.
4. Only you are in charge of your destiny.
5. If you have it, be generous with your money. If you don’t have it, be generous with your time.
6. Be a good community citizen.
— Nancy Clark
