CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu is suffering from a bleeding ulcer, according to Jayne Millerick, his chief of staff.
In an update Friday after Sununu was hospitalized following the onset of flu-like symptoms earlier in the week, Millerick sent out a photo of Sununu at the Portsmouth Hospital wearing a mask and giving a thumbs up.
“Tests have confirmed that a bleeding ulcer caused the symptoms the governor has been experiencing this week,” Millerick said. “After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better.
He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester issued the following statement:
“I am so sorry to hear that Governor Sununu has been admitted to the hospital, and my thoughts and prayers are with the Governor and his family during this time. On behalf of myself and the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, I wish Governor Sununu a complete and speedy recovery.”
Senate President Chuck Morse said he has not been asked to assume the duties of governor as acting governor.
"The way we left it is that they will let me know if they need me," Morse said.
Morse said Millerick has been in touch with him and his chief of staff throughout the day.
Sununu was tested for COVID-19 Wednesday, two days after returning from a trip to Kentucky, where he said he learned how that state was handling a surge in the virus.
WMUR-Channel 9 contributed to this report.
