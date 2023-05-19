CONWAY — There’s a lot of interest in serving on the soon-to-formed charter commission. Ten people have already filed to run, hoping to win one of the nine seats at the table when voting takes place June 13.
Conway Town Manager John Eastman shed some light on the purview of the commission at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting. “I talked to an attorney today who is working on the Bedford charter,” he said.
Eastman said the Conway Charter Commission will address only town governance and not how the school district operates. He said the attorney said that “the school department would have to have their own warrant in order to do that.”
Eastman added: “I had received some emails, one from Mr. (Mark) Hounsell, and others about how that can all work.”
Eight people filed with Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell on Wednesday, opening day of the 10-day candidate sign-up period, which runs through May 26 at 5 p.m.
The list of candidates reads like a who’s who of community and government service in the valley over the past two decades. Offering their services are Victoria Noel Blake, Tad Furtado, Jim LeFebvre, Ray Leavitt, Kevin MacMillan, William Marvel, Tom Reed, Stacy Sand, Ray Shakir and Karen Umberger.
“We do expect a few others who have expressed interest to sign up,” Inkell said Thursday. “There are some who are out of town and won’t be back until next week.”
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led a petition drive this winter, along with Hounsell and Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council, to put an article on the town warrant to form a charter commission.
Town meeting voters on April 11 backed the formation of the commission 1,245-247.
The focus will be exploring an alternative form of government. Any changes it recommends would go to voters next year.
Guerringue said one main reason behind the drive was to eliminate the SB 2 form of government that the town adopted in 1996.
SB 2 calls for a deliberative session in March where voters can discuss and amend warrant articles before they are placed on a ballot each April.
Eastman said Alicia Gibson, who is the town administrator for Belmont, has been hired as the new recording secretary for the municipal budget committee.
“I’m also going to ask her about being the recording secretary and taking the minutes for the charter commission,” he said.
Voting for commission candidates will take place at the town garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. How the names appear on the ballot will be determined by draw. “By law we’re required to draw names,” said Inkell.
“We will be doing that here, in-house, on Tuesday, May 30, at 10 a.m. We’re required to hold this in a public forum.”
A copy of the Charter Government Handbook, created by the New Hampshire Municipal Association, is currently available on the town’s website, conwaynh.org.
