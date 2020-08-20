CONWAY — An engineer with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation told selectmen Tuesday that a temporary traffic light could possibly be installed at the East Conway Road intersection with Route 302 until a more permanent solution can be made.
State Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas told selectmen that as of 2014, the 302/East Conway Road intersection was the 12th most accident-prone rural intersection in New Hampshire.
In 2018, it was the site of a fatal Labor Day crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle. The riders on the motorcycle, David and Cathy Oliveira, a married couple from New Bedford, Mass., were killed.
On Tuesday, Dugas discussed improvements to the intersection with Conway selectmen and Stephen Haas, a project manager with engineering consultants Hoyle, Tanner & Associates of Manchester.
The meeting was held in the Marshall Gym of the new Conway Recreation Center. At the outset of the meeting, selectmen’s chair David Weathers explained that selectmen will be meeting there instead of the present town hall on East Main Street until the town hall moves into the former Bank of New Hampshire building.
Two alternatives are presently being looked into for the intersection: a signal light or a roundabout, with construction in 2023.
With years to go before a permanent improvement could be made, Town Manager Tom Holmes asked: “Given the timeline and current solution, is there any possibility of a temporary lights at that location?”
Dugas replied that temporary lights are frequently requested and that he would bring that up with the traffic engineer. “There are many places in the state where we have so-called temporary lights that have been in place for decades,” said Dugas. “If we can do that, and it’s acceptable to us, that will be a quick action, potentially.”
Holmes told the Sun on Wednesday that the town isn’t formally asking for a temporary light but that selectmen might discuss it in the future.
The project would basically be federally funded.
“The DOT receives about $10 million each year to make highway safety improvements,” said Dugas. “So the benefit is that it’s entirely federal, there’s no need for town matching funds. There’s also no need for competing to get on the 10-year plan.”
One caveat, he said, is local taxpayers might have to kick in money if town/precinct owned utilities have to be moved.
That area of Route 302 handles about 13,500 vehicles per day on average. Seasonal numbers are higher, and whatever solution is made will also be designed to handle peak traffic flows. Traffic counts on East Conway Road are about 6,500 vehicles per day.
Chairman David Weathers said the traffic in that area backs up deeply during the summer.
“To get out from the East Conway Road, particularly going south, it is dangerous, there is no question about it,” said Weathers, adding that he wants improvements made as soon as possible.
There are strict criteria (for things like traffic and crashes) that have to be met before a permanent signal can be installed but there aren’t such criteria for a roundabout, said Dugas.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said she would like better lighting at the intersection, and Dugas said he would look into that too.
Any potential impacts of the project on environmental and cultural resources will be studied and hopefully minimized.
After the project is fleshed out, DOT and Hoyle Tanner will come back to the town for more informational meetings to share what they learned and to gather public input.
A formal public hearing would be held if eminent domain has to be used. However, it appears there is a “generous” right of way to work within.
The project would be put out to bid.
Dugas said the next meeting on the project will likely be this winter.
