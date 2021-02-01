CONWAY — The Tamworth COVID-19 vaccination site at New Hampshire State Police Troop E barracks will close this week and appointments made at that site will be transferred to the North Conway and Wolfeboro clinics.
Those who were scheduled to be vaccinated at the Tamworth site at 1864 White Mountain Highway will be contacted to change their appointments to one of those two locations. The Wolfeboro vaccination site is at Huggins Hospital. The North Conway site is at the former Weather Discovery Center at 2779 White Mountain Highway and is administered by Memorial Hospital.
The transition for appointments is expected to begin by Wednesday.
At a Zoom meeting last Friday Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen said, “We expected that would happen at some point, much like the transition that occurred with the state COVID testing site in Tamworth.”
Troop E was among the first drive-in COVID-19 testing sites to open in Carroll County last spring and was manned by National Guard troops.
Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator at Memorial, said the Tamworth site has been essentially closed for new appointments since Jan. 22, the first day registrations were open to people in Phase 1B, which mainly includes those age 65 and over.
“We want to get on this so that our residents can actually get vaccinated locally,” Owen said.
Owen said staff at Memorial and Huggins have been working together to split up the list of people who scheduled there based on their town of residence and ZIP code.
Owen said Memorial is setting aside blocks of time between now and Feb. 26 (the last date Tamworth vaccinations were scheduled) to give those people options for rescheduling.
Closing the Tamworth site also will affect first responders and health-care workers who had not been able to schedule their second dose of the vaccine. Owen said Memorial had been contacted by local police and firefighters who had that problem.
“I am addressing that with the state as well,” he said.
One upshot, Mathisen said, is Memorial hopes to get more doses of the vaccine, allowing the clinic to be open more days (it is currently open only Thursdays and Fridays) and vaccinate more people locally.
Last week, on the first two days the clinic was open, Mathisen said about 240 people were vaccinated. He said the process went smoothly and he saw a lot of smiling faces.
“Our goal once we get more doses per week is for up to approximately 1,200 vaccinations in a five-day week, Monday through Friday,” he said. “If we get more, we’ll consider doing Saturday and Sunday clinics. Our goal is to vaccinate the community as fast as we possibly can.”
“We’re just hopeful that the number of doses that we get will increase dramatically over the next several weeks,” he said.
Mathisen said the state is expecting more doses of vaccine over the next couple of weeks.
He admitted there have been challenges with Phase 1B scheduling, with appointments for first doses scheduled all the way into May.
Owen said, “The state has made clear to us there will be some mechanism for someone in their 80s who is scheduled in May to hopefully be able to move forward into an earlier appointment.”
Owen also noted that those who tried using the state’s 211 hot line found they could not use it to schedule an appointment at Memorial’s clinic.
“They are being told that Memorial Hospital doesn’t have a vaccination clinic,” Owen said.
“We have given that message, I don’t know how many times to (the state), we have sent them examples, emails, talked to them about it.”
He said state officials are aware of the issue and working to resolve it.
“Moving forward 211 will be able to schedule into Memorial Hospital. When this will go live is unclear,” he said.
Mathisen reported that Phase 1A vaccinations of hospital staff are also going well, and will continue over the next several weeks as many employees receive their second doses.
“The hospital a couple weeks from now will be approximately 75 percent vaccinated for COVID-19, which is a pretty good percentage, I think,” Mathisen said.
