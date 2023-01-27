TAMWORTH — The second annual “Sled Dog Fun Day” is officially on, the president of the Tamworth Outing Club confirmed this week.
The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Steele Farm Fields across from the Wonalancet Chapel on Route 113A. This event is a collaboration of the Tamworth Outing Club, North Country Mushers and New England Sled Dog Club.
Outing Club President Wyatt Berrier, who is the liaison between the sled dog organizations said in light of the recent heavy snowfall, he believes conditions are right to hold the event.
For years, the Tamworth Sled Dog Race, run since 1937, was held on Chocorua Lake. But Berrier said many years ago, dog teams used to race in the Wonalancet fields.
“It might be a trip down memory lane for some of the older residents of Wonalancet,” said Berrier, who explained why the event was moved.
“The lake was always a bigger question mark. You have changing weather patterns, the conditions of the ice on the lake and what consistency of snow is on top. Another reason is there have been some complications with landowner permissions to maintain and prepare the trails year-round in order to ensure a successful race.”
He said when the Sled Dog Race was held at the lake, most of the route took them miles into the surrounding woods.
“For a number of reasons, we have decided as a club to make the transition to somewhere more dependable,” said Berrier. “We have the Ferncroft trails right there.”
The Ferncroft trail network, except the Behr Field loop, will be closed during the event from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mushers might also use a 15-mile trail, heading west into Sandwich, for the bigger teams of dogs.
Dog teams will range from one to six dogs or possibly more.
There is no charge for spectators to watch. Visitors are prohibited from bringing their own dogs to the event.
Spectators will be able to parallel park along 113A near the chapel. Hot food and drinks will be available by donation (cash only).
