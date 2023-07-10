TAMWORTH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will close a section of Route 113A in Tamworth, beginning on Wednesday, July 12, to rehabilitate the bridge over the Swift River.

The bridge will be fully closed for five to six weeks and traffic will be detoured to Routes 113 and 25 via detour signs and message boards. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.