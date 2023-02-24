LANCASTER — The Balsams resort ski area redevelopment plan in Dixville Notch is still awaiting site plan approval.
The Coos County Planning Board met Feb. 15 in Lancaster and requested more information from developer Les Otten.
His long-term vision is to turn the once-grand resort, which closed in 2011, into a ski resort larger than Killington, Vt., where he began in 1971. His plans call for a gondola to be built from the hotel across Route 26 to the mountain summit where there would be 22 lifts and more than 1,200 acres of skiable terrain.
“They aren’t good to go until they have the state permits as well,” planning consultant and former North Country Council planning director Tara Bamford said after last week’s meeting.
The hearing is continued to March 8 at 6 p.m., at the county offices at 629 Main St., Lancaster.
Topics to address include an alteration of terrain report, a traffic impact study and wind turbine safety study. Bamford said some of the information came in later than desired for the planning board to thoroughly review it. Grading and a drainage plan are bith up for future discussion, she said.
Discussions of the resort area’s potential has continued since 2015.
More information on the project is available at atcooscountynh.us/planning-board. Click on the link at left, “Dixville Capital Ski Area Site Plan.”
Plans include building a new hotel named Lake Gloriette. In December 2021, the non-profit Provident Resources Group was to become a partner and investment bank Goldman Sachs would act as the proposed underwriter.
Otten, 73, has support for the project, including from Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier. Two planning board members from Colebrook say their town is eyeing the Balsams plans as an economic boost.
The project would bring in over 500 full-time jobs plus 1,000 construction jobs and add to the tax base.
At the Feb. 15 meeting, planning Board member and Gorham Selectman Mike Waddell spoke of concerns if someone was hit by a chunk of ice that might accumulate on a wind turbine’s blade.
Otten said he hoped concerns around how wind turbine’s operate would not adversely affect any planning board decision. “Anecdotal information is important to consider, but facts and science should be your guide,” he said.
County Commissioner Robert Theberge (R-Berlin) said the turbine closest to the nearest ski trail would be turned off under those circumstances.
Stratford resident and author Jamie Sayen spoke against the plan, citing a false statement — that chemicals are used to make snow.
Sayen also questioned the project’s viability as it has taken a long time to get approvals. Sayen, author of “You Had a Job for Life” about the closure of the Groveton paper mill, also spoke of a need for a water and air quality study.
“As the climate and habitat are warming, perhaps that’s why investors are not coming forward,” said Sayen, a 35-year Northern New Hampshire resident said.
“The winters are very different from what they were when I first moved up here. This is a deeply troubled project with huge impact,” he said.
No chemicals are used to make snow, just water and cold temperatures, as the Sun confirmed with a person not associated with Otten’s project after the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.