CONWAY — Historic preservation and recognition are laudable goals for any New Hampshire community worth its salt, whether it’s for church steeples, covered bridges, barns or 17th- and 18th-century farmhouses.
There are always competing interests between preservation, growth and property rights, but with collaboration, leadership, engagement and incentives through such tools as property tax abatements for maintaining historic exteriors, the cherished look of a traditional New England community can be sustained.
While some say it’s too late and that the “horse has already left the barn” especially when it comes to the commercial strip of North Conway, others say there’s still plenty to be preserved and that it’s never too late to start — especially as the town embarks upon its first update to its master plan since the 1980s and a revision in 2003.
And while important structures such as the former Homestead Restaurant on Route 16, built by Revolutionary War veteran Amos Barnes in 1793, and now site of an AutoZone store, or the 18th century Burbank tavern in Center Conway (now home to Eastern Propane) may be gone, razed in recent years in the name of progress, their demise spurred efforts for Conway to take stock of what’s left.
In fact, just a few weeks ago, at their Jan. 17 meeting, selectmen embraced a report from Conway Historic District Commission Chair Ken Rancourt concerning the group’s efforts to inventory historic homes in the Conways.
The commission was first convened by selectmen in the 1980s concerning a possible creation of a historic district in the village of Redstone but residents there balked at having encumbrances put upon them in the former quarry town.
It was never disbanded but because it had become inactive after its 1980s start, selectmen revived the commission in 2017 following the razing of the Homestead structure, which was one of the older houses in town.
The group, which has no regulatory powers and is advisory in nature, meets the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Conway Public Library.
In his presentation a few weeks ago, Rancourt told selectmen the commission hopes they and the planning board will underscore the importance of preserving local history as part of the town’s updating of its master plan, which kicks off with an open house at Tuckerman Brewing Co. on Feb. 8 from 3:30-7 p.m. to go over the yearlong updating process.
Selectmen John Colbath and Steve Porter made a motion to have that message conveyed to the master plan update committee, which is comprised of seven planning board members and seven at-large members.
In addition, the need to plan for Conway’s lack of available cemetery plots is also to be addressed by those involved in preserving the town’s history in the master plan, said commission vice chair Brian P. Wiggin of Conway, who sees honoring its earliest settlers as part of creating a better path for Conway’s future.
At Rancourt’s request, selectmen also nominated two additional members to serve on the historic commission to replace those who have either passed or stepped down.
Recommended by Rancourt and OK’d by the board to move up from being alternates to becoming full-time members were David Robinson and Heather Corrigan, with Rancourt saying an opening is available should another member of the public be interested in joining the commission.
Along with Rancourt, Robinson, Corrigan and Wiggin (whose sixth grandfather Leonard Harriman fought in the Revolutionary War and is buried at the town’s original cemetery that was paved over for the Route 302 corridor in the 1970s), other members of the commission are Steve Porter (selectmen’s representative); retired Pine Tree School teachers Penny Merrill of Conway and Sally Smith of East Conway, and Alane Bamberger of Conway.
Rancourt, himself a former longtime summit operations director for the Mount Washington Observatory and a resident of South Conway, told selectmen that the group’s efforts to inventory properties have generally been well-received by homeowners they contacted.
He described how they did an initial inventory and mailed questionnaires to homeowners, using data from Conway Town Hall and state resources.
“In general, what we were charged to do at the beginning, was to figure out what to do about some of the older homes in Conway being taken off the market, as it were,” said Rancourt, whose roots in the Conways go back to when his great-grandfather came down from Quebec to work at the Redstone Quarry and who is buried near Austrian ski great Hannes Schneider in the Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Cemetery in North Conway.
“A lot of us figured out that we really didn’t know where or when the older homes of Conway either were or when they were built. So we perused some various records, some from the New Hampshire Department of Historic Resources, as they did a lot of work when the layout of the (never built) Route 16 Bypass was being studied — but, they didn’t do the whole town and that was part of the problem,” Rancourt said.
He explained how during Conway’s bicentennial in 1965, late Eaton historian Alvah Carter did a survey of the older homes by date.
“I have her report for the bicentennial for reference. But basically, they were about 70 homes built before 1820. And unfortunately, a great number of them are either totally renovated or have been destroyed, so it’s very challenging to figure out how many houses still exist from that older period,” said Rancourt.
The report now available at conwaynh.org carries Carter’s information from the 1965 town bicentennial booklet, along with updated photographs and information compiled by the commission.
It shows such historic properties as the circa 1804 Nichols (Eastman-Cutts) home in Center Conway and the Capt. Timothy Walker home on Conway Lake that dates back to 1763; the 1779-built Drummond Home on Stark Road, originally known as the Calvin Whitaker Farm, and which features post-and-beam construction and is built on a granite block foundation; the Maxfield House, also on Stark Road, built in 1790, which retains a “strong rural character and setting” with a rustic barn; the first 1784-built Hugh Sterling home in South Conway, now the home of Barbara Douglas on Gulf Road in South Conway; and on Davis Hill Road, the home built in 1769 by Sterling’s daughter Jane, now the home of Rodney King; and the Amos Merrill house, also known as the Frank Kennett House, on West Side Road, now the home of William Abbott and Merrill/Kennett descendant David Paige.
Merrill was a Conway selectman in 1814. The stately home is of Federal style, “with proper proportions.” Frank E. Kennettt, son of A. Crosby Kennett, lived there, and his wife, Carol, was a Merrill.
The commission’s report notes that the Nichols (Eastman-Cutts) home has a fascinating history: “The present barn is not the original barn due to political history! The original barn was deliberately burned to the ground by ‘’The Copperheads,’ individuals who severely hated Abolitionists of the period in 1863. When the arsonists were interviewed, they indicated if Judge Eastman was in the barn at the time, it would be for all the better.”
The report adds that the barn was built in 1864, and measured 42 by 100 feet and 40 feet high. “Eastman (1798-1884) was not the first owner of the home, but he was the most prominent. He and John Smith of Portland, Maine (who ran stagecoaches from Portland to Conway), built a bridge across the Saco to shorten the route.”
The access road to the bridge site runs through the Dolloff-Cutts-Eastman property to the river — on the other side is the town’s Smith-Eastman landing, accessed from behind the Conway Police Station off East Conway Road.
Other properties profiled include the mid-1800s-built former Bartlett School on Hurricane Mountain Road, the home of former 1972 Olympic skier Tyler Palmer. It shows rough-hewn original beams. They also include the Todd Marshall home on the Conway end of West Side Road. Further along West Side Road are listed such properties as the Hale Farm, the Densmore-Merrill Farmhouse and the Allard Farm.
Rancourt told selectmen his commission had written to the homeowners, asking them to share facts about their house’s history. They got responses from about 10 percent.
“To those who responded, we asked them, could we look at your house, take pictures and get some basic history about the house? And we were very lucky, we got some nice responses,” he said.
Merrill and Smith concentrated on East Conway, a farming community that retains its historic homes pretty much intact. Wiggin, having grown up on the West Side, hopes to glean further information from residents there.
Rancourt said one home that made a big impression on the group was the Nichols home, located behind Home Grown Lumber in Center Conway and once the residence of Judge Joel Eastman, who built the Smith-Eastman Covered Bridge in 1845 that was destroyed by arson in 1975.
“The house was built around 1803 — it has been meticulously reconstructed. They’ve done a very nice job in restoration,” Rancourt said.
That effort to visit homes and record their architectural and cultural attributes will be continued this summer, Rancourt said.
“We’re going to focus on more homes on the West Side Road, which were located originally in what they called the West Side Road Agricultural Historic District,” said Rancourt, noting that the state Department of Historic Resources when it did the bypass study identified eight different areas that were qualified to be called historic districts.
“But nothing ever happened after the recommendation. The town never voted and not any maps that would define these districts were done. So at this point, we’re kind of up in the air with respect to what it means to be a historic district,” he said.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey noted she had served on a historic district commission in her career outside the valley and noted that such efforts can be difficult to keep going.
Selectman John Colbath said that other than Redstone, which recently was up in arms about a potential housing subdivision by Habitat for Humanity, the Conways don’t have specific intact historical districts as areas are broken up by development.
Seavey said in Conway’s case, it might be better to have historic structures so designated versus districts.
That’s when Rancourt brought up the need for the town in updating the master plan to consider including such measures.
He read from the last revision of the master plan, done in 2003, when it said the “purpose of this master plan is to preserve and enhance the beauty of the Mount Washington Valley and enhance the lives of its residents. It should set forth a unified approach to the shaping and developing Conway’s future. It should promote the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens by encouraging sound land use in a desirable pattern stable, long-term growth and development of Conway in the valley.”
Rancourt added, “It would be our hope that the revised master plan would contain similar language, which basically says, ‘Let’s honor the past and the scenic beauty of the area, which is one of the major reasons that people come to this area. And those of us who live here really enjoy it.’ And that’s basically the intent of my presentation here.”
He asked selectmen to request that Krista Day, town executive assistant, place the commission’s PDF report on the town’s web page, which they agreed to do. The report is now posted at conwaynh.org.
In a follow-up interview, Rancourt said he is hoping townspeople will let people know they appreciate the care they have shown in maintaining their historic homes. He also hopes homeowners will continue to share information by sending letters in care of the Conway Historic District Commission, 23 Main St., Conway NH 03818 or via email to kday@conwaynh.org.
Rancourt noted he has been heartened by projects that, unlike the Homestead fiasco, have saved and repurposed historic buildings.
He cited the Bluebird Project LLC’s plans to convert into eight affordable housing units the former 1800s-built Bunker building (once the North Conway House, when it stood at the site of today’s Pope Memorial Library before being moved in 1900 to its current location on Pine Street in North Conway Village).
Other success stories in town include the recent renovation of the former Conway Methodist Church into a two-dwelling unit apartment facility in Conway Village.
Rancourt underscored a message he made to selectmen, that the commission is particularly interested in preserving the exterior of historic homes and is not out to tell anyone what they can do within the interiors, even though as preservationists they of course value structures that retain those elements — such as the nicely preserved 1779-built Calvin Whitaker Farm owned by Jim and Jeanne Drummond on Stark Road, one of the homes showcased in their report.
A home mentioned in Alvah Carter’s 1965 report as well as in the current document is the Capt. Timothy Walker home, built in 1765 (the year it received its charter from colonial Gov. Benning Wentworth) at the head of what is now Conway Lake after Walker built his dam and grist and sawmill there.
Now owned by local residents Jan Filip and partner Emily Wirling, the former cottages on the site are being redeveloped into two-story structures on the same footprints of the former cottages and there is concern about the future of the home — but Rancourt holds out hope; Filip and Wirling have indicated they are willing to speak with preservationists though without committing to any plans concerning the historic front structure.
Other places in town deemed worthy of preservation include the former Baker Upholstery structure on Greenwood Avenue near the Conway Public Library, said Rancourt.
Also located next to the Conway Public Library, itself a historic structure, is the former Dr. Smith House. Home to the Saco Valley Medical Group, it helps to maintain a historical hold on Conway’s Four Corners.
Meanwhile, up in North Conway, the former McGrath’s Tavern — once the home of wood craftsman Rodney Woodard, known for his work for Carroll Reed’s — has been transformed into eight apartments by Ed Minyard and Joy Tarbell as the Vale Apartments.
The Bluebird Group is also converting a former private home on West Main Street in Conway into five apartments — not necessarily a historic structure, but one that has long been part of that section of town.
The renovation of Conway’s Majestic Theatre and Bolduc Block by Mountain Top Music is another plus that is adding to the revitalization of Conway Village.
Another great story was the relocation of the Madison Town Hall a half-mile up Route 113 to its current location east of Burke Field.
And more recently there was the approval by the Conway Planning Board for the Flatbread Company to move the former home of Dick and Lanette Delaney to the southwestern corner of the lot to be repurposed for employee housing when it builds a new restaurant on the site. The original plan was to raze the structure.
Shawn Bergeron, whose Conway company, Bergeron Technical Services, has been involved with all four of those last projects, said it is always preferable from a “green” perspective to save an existing building than have to demolish an existing well-built structure with what he calls “good bones.”
In addition to those environmental and economic factors, others such as Rancourt, Wiggin, selectmen’s representative/North Conway native Steve Porter and planning board member and native Mark Hounsell it’s also good to not lose those places that make a place home.
“I’m hoping people will take a look at maintaining the look of their homes from a historic perspective,” said Porter, who as selectman and representative to the planning board champions the need to try and preserve the town’s history — a tough challenge on the Route 16 strip, for certain, but with the town’s architectural guidelines in need of a revamp and the work on the master plan, he has hope.
Commented Wiggin, a retired civics teacher who co-chaired Conway’s 250th celebration with Jill Reynolds of the Gibson Center in 2015, “Carroll County has the lowest percentage of natives of its population of any county in New Hampshire … Eleven homes on Conway’s Main Street that were there when I was a kid are now gone. People who move here now may not know the history. It’s important to not lose sight of our history.”
Said Hounsell, a fellow native, former selectman and current planning board member, “I salute the work of the Historical Commission and the Conway Historical Society, people like Ken Rancourt and Brian Wiggin, to raise awareness and to incorporate it into the Master Plan to develop a game plan.”
