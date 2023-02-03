CONWAY — Historic preservation and recognition are laudable goals for any New Hampshire community worth its salt, whether it’s for church steeples, covered bridges, barns or 17th- and 18th-century farmhouses.

There are always competing interests between preservation, growth and property rights, but with collaboration, leadership, engagement and incentives through such tools as property tax abatements for maintaining historic exteriors, the cherished look of a traditional New England community can be sustained.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.