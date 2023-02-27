Innkeepers Donna-Marie Cecere co-hosted visitors at their Buttonwood Inn during the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation's 33rd annual Chocolate Festival Feb. 26. They served gluten-free treats. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Starlight Lodge innkeeper Jim Lackey mans the chocolate station as Karin Krasevoc-Lenz of Troy, N.Y., dips strawberries in chocolate during the 33rd annual Chocolate Fest Sunday. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO
Ski NH’s Kathleen Harrigan (right) serves a guest chocolate treats created by Veno’s Specialty Foods Sunday at Ragged Mountain Equipment, where she volunteered for the fest. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
CONWAY — Known as “the Sweetest Day on the Trails,” the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation’s 33rd annual Chocolate Fest, despite snow that fell throughout the day, was hailed as a sold-out success on Sunday.
“Gently falling snow all day made the ‘Sweetest Day on the Trails’ magical. There was lots of amazing chocolate and fun available throughout the tour,” said Cort Hansen, director of the non-profit foundation, which uses the annual event as a fundraiser.
A total of 750 tickets were sold at $45 each, said Hansen, although he agreed with reports from some stops that it was more like 500 on the trails.
“The weather may have turned some people away,” said Hansen when interviewed at foundation HQ at Ragged Mpuntain Equipment in Intervale late Sunday, as participants had their passes stamped by Ski NH representative Kathleen Harrigan, who also gave out chocolate raspberry treats created by Veno’s Specialty Foods and Meats in Conway.
People who had just come from the Sugar Shack at the 100-Acre Wood in Intervale said they were treated to chocolate chip pancakes topped with warm maple syrup.
At the Starlight Lodge in North Conway, hand-dipped chocolate strawberries and candy bars were served along with chili and pulled pork to give sustenance on the wintry day. Providing musical entertainment was Food for Bears, comprised of Conway Hostel owners Kyle Newman and Haley Gowland.
“We drove 5½ hours to come to this from Troy, N.Y.,” said Karin Krasevoc-Lenz, “Our friends keep us up on this and it was worth the drive for sure,” she said as she and husband Doug Lenz enjoyed the strawberries.
Adventure Suites once again featured treats from the Bavarian Chocolate Haus of North Conway. Many skiers after enjoying chocolate at Adventure Suites went back out into the cold to ski up the hill leading to the Stonehurst Manor, where they got back on the trail.
At the Buttonwood Inn, owners/hosts Donna-Marie Cecere and husband Douglas Wheaton greeted patrons, with Cecere serving gluten-free treats, including cupcakes. “It’s been steady all day,” said Cecere.
Member businesses once again sponsored two school buses to shuttle between stops, from the Whitaker Homesite/John H. Fuller Elementary School north to Ledge Brewing in Intervale and points in between. The shuttles ran throughout the day.
According to publicist Barbara Sisson, on-the trail-stops included the Whitaker Meeting House, with chocolate provided by Mystic Sugar Bakery; Eastern Inns; the Starlight Lodge; Cathedral Ledge Distillery (maple liqueur); the Local Grocer; Adventure Suites; and Ragged Mountain.
Off-trail nearby business chocolate stops included: Ledge Brewing (chili prepared with chocolate); White Mountain Indoor Golf (chocolate golf balls provided by Lindt and McKaella’s Sweet Shoppe); 100-Acre Wood Sugar Shack; and Samuel O’Reilly House B&B (Chef Waneeta’s handmade chocolate cups filled with hot chocolate and topped with whipped cream); Buttonwood Inn; and Cranmore Mountain Lodge (chocolate by Beth Griffin of Soul Full Kitchen).
