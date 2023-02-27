CONWAY — Known as “the Sweetest Day on the Trails,” the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation’s 33rd annual Chocolate Fest, despite snow that fell throughout the day, was hailed as a sold-out success on Sunday.

“Gently falling snow all day made the ‘Sweetest Day on the Trails’ magical. There was lots of amazing chocolate and fun available throughout the tour,” said Cort Hansen, director of the non-profit foundation, which uses the annual event as a fundraiser.

