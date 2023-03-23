CONCORD — The state Supreme Court has overturned former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn’s convictions for domestic violence and simple assault.
Left standing were his two convictions for criminal mischief.
Woodburn was sentenced in July 2021 to serve 60 days in the House of Correction, but the sentence was stayed pending his Supreme Court appeal.
In its ruling, released Thursday, the court ruled Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein erred when he refused the defense’s request to instruct the jury on self-defense.
In its decision, the court noted that while in his written brief Woodburn asked that all four misdemeanors convictions be overturned, he only addressed the domestic violence and simple assault charges. The court cited Woodburn’s testimony about a Dec. 15, 2017 incident in which his then-fiancé Emily Jacobs was driving them both home from a party and an argument ensued. Woodburn stated he wanted to get out of the car and grabbed the steering wheel to force Jacobs to pull over on a side road in Jefferson. A tug-of-war followed between the two of Woodburn’s cellphone and the defendant bit Jacobs’ left hand to get her to release his cellphone so he could call a friend to pick him up. Woodburn argued Jacobs’ attempt to keep his phone was an attempt to confine him because given the weather and location it was dangerous to be without his phone.
The court said because the record contained “’some evidence’ supporting a rational finding that the defendant acted in self-defense, the trial court’s refusal to instruct the jury on that theory of defense was unreasonable.”
Woodburn called the decision a vindication and said the court “confirmed that I was unfairly treated and wrongfully convicted. As I said from the beginning more than four years ago, that this process would and will continue to reveal the truth, underlying politics and injustice. I know what happened in this relationship, my mistakes and that I defended myself and never abused anyone,” he said.
The state Attorney General’s Office said no decision has been made on retrying the domestic violence and simple assault charges.
“We are reviewing the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s opinion in the case of State v. Jeffrey Woodburn so that we can determine our next steps,” said Michael S. Garrity, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Attorney General’s office.
Woodburn noted it has been a long ordeal, starting with his arrest in August 2018 on nine counts including two counts of domestic violence, four counts of simple assault, two counts of criminal trespass, and one count of criminal mischief. He pointed out his arrest came shortly before the 2018 election where he lost his bid for re-election.
Woodburn said the investigation spurred over 2,000 pages of discovery and an effort by the state to disqualify his attorney. The case went to trial in Coos Superior Court in May 2021. After three days of testimony, the jury found Woodburn guilty of one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief ,and not guilty of the remaining five counts.
Woodburn said in the end, with the Supreme Court decision, the state was “left with two property convictions relating to a dryer and a door” referring to the two criminal mischief charges.
“There are two ways to look at this: as a gross abuse of the process by a scorned former partner to up-end our election or that the process corrected itself by reversing the conviction and acknowledging that important evidence was withheld and my right to self-defense was denied. I prefer to focus on the latter and dedicating myself to making sure others get a fair shake in our criminal justice system, which now ensnarls 30 percent of our people,” he said.
Woodburn represented himself before the Supreme Court and pointed out he is one of the few pro se defendants to ever to prevail in a criminal appeal against the state’s Attorney General.
