nadeau

Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau announced she is retiring. (COURTESY PHOTO)

DOVER — Superior Court Chief Justice Tina L. Nadeau announced in a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu that she is retiring effective Sept. 29.

The Executive Council accepted her resignation at its meeting Wednesday in Dover’s Rotary Arts Pavilion with three councilors praising her long-time service to the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.