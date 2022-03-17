CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said he would veto redistricting maps for the state’s two congressional districts minutes after the Republican-controlled Senate voted with the House, 13-11, to adopt the House map.
He suggested the two bodies get down to work on a better map.
“The citizens of this state are counting on us to do better,” the Republican governor said, agreeing with Senate Democrats who said the maps — drawn every 10 years by the party in control — would not allow for competitive districts and would mean that District 1 would become more Republican-leaning and District 2 more Democratic-leaning.
The debate ensued during the Senate’s first session in its chambers since March of 2020.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) voted with the Democrats to oppose the redistricting map.
Sen. James Gray (R-Rochester) said the map, crafted by the House, meets the federal criteria and does not divide any communities.
Also related to redistricting, the Senate tabled any changes to the Executive Council District map.
Many members of the public attending hearings on redistricting claimed Executive Council District 2 is gerrymandered. The district goes from Lebanon to Rochester and the public noted the voters from those easternmost and westernmost areas have little in common with each other.
The Senate took up other measures Thursday, including those related to affordable housing, requiring COVID-19
vaccines as a condition of work, and the replacement of the Sununu Youth Services Center.
A constitutional measure to define voters as residents-only failed in the Senate to get the two-thirds majority required, similar to a measure that failed to muster the same required two-thirds vote on Wednesday.
The Senate voted 18-6 to send to interim study — or essentially kill — Senate Bill 374-FN relative to requirements for SARS-CoV 2 vaccines which would take away businesses’ rights to choose to terminate employees who choose not to be vaccinated.
The question of requiring vaccinations as a term of employment is federally mandated in some cases.
By defying that and passing the measure, there would be a $1.9 billion potential loss from Medicare and that is just for the 26 hospitals in the state that do require vaccinations of employees and do not include nursing homes, said Bradley.
He said those sanctions are real.
“I can’t do it,” he said.
Sen. Harold F. French (R-Canterbury) disagreed with Bradley that it was about money.
He said the bill would mean that you could not be mandated to get the vaccine if you have a conscientious objection, if you were under 18, or if you already had COVID-19.
“I heard about the money you would lose,” he said, not the liberty loss or the health issues attendant with forcing people to be vaccinated. “It’s all about the money.”
“Think about the future effects it could have on our children and grandchildren … whether we have the right to object to what goes into your body …. my right is not for sale. I don’t care how much money is involved,” French said.
Sen. Tom Sherman (D-Rye) said it is a health-care issue, not a political one.
“We need to stick to the science,” he said. “It’s safe. We see that the risk of being unvaccinated far outweighs the risk of being vaccinated.”
Sherman said to take away the right of businesses to keep their employees and customers safe is completely unnecessary and to put criminal penalties associated with the measure is wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.