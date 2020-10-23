CONCORD — As the state nears 10,000 cases of COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu and top health officials discussed funding programs to help businesses, concerns for unemployment fraud, how the state might reopen ice rinks for hockey and the potential that President Donald Trump will be returning for a bit more retail politics.
The state now has 12 community testing sites for COVID-19 using a 15-minute turnaround time for results. These antigen tests for symptomatic people can help slow the spread of the virus, and there are more testing sites that will be opening in the next few weeks, Sununu said at a wide-ranging Thursday press conference in Concord.
Sununu also said it is his understanding that President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election, may be visiting the Granite State for a bit of in-person campaigning this Sunday. Details were not finalized, but he indicated the event would likely be in the Manchester area.
Sununu said he would be there to greet Trump, as he would any sitting president, but he does not plan to attend the rally or campaign with the president.
While Sununu said he has some concern about these events, where people often do not wear masks or observe social distancing of 6 feet or more between people, he said the state’s track record of not having super spreader events is pretty good.
“You are wrong if you are not wearing a mask,” Sununu said when responding to general concerns that the public just isn’t following guidelines.
“You don’t want to be the next domino that makes it very dangerous. There are cases across the country where they don’t think it is a big deal,” and then something happens. Sununu said people just need to learn about what happened in Millinocket, Maine, or other places where people who did not take it seriously caused lives to be lost.
“It is very real, very serious. Look at some of those real-life examples. If you are not going to listen to the scientists, then listen to those tragic stories,” Sununu said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said Thursday during the weekly COVID-19 press briefing that there was one new death and 82 new cases, bringing the total to 9,994 residents who have had the virus since March.
He said the state now has 882 people actively sick and where the state’s seven-day average was about 53 cases it is now up to an average of 83.
Still, the PCR positivity rate is at about 1 percent, Chan said, and while there were two new hospitalizations, that number remains fairly stable at 18 total cases.
He urged people to help manage the crisis by avoiding crowds, wearing masks, social distancing and he put in a plug related to getting a flu shot as he just did.
Lori Shibinette, the state commissioner of Health and Human Services, said the state has closed an outbreak of three or more cases at a long-term care facility in Windham, Warde Health Center, leaving three other outbreaks at Bedford Hills, Pine Rock Manor in Warner and St. Theresa’s.
About 81 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
Sununu said he will look at guidance suggested by his reopening task force to allow rinks to open for hockey, but he said he was not ready to agree with people who were complaining that the new guidance requires all to have a COVID-19 test before resuming activity inside a rink.
Sununu said the state has seen as many as eight different outbreaks traced to hockey, which has gotten into schools and has closed rinks for a two-week period to develop new guidance, sanitize and hit the reset button on the season.
Sununu said he would be reviewing suggested guidance with Chan on Friday and hoped to have new guidance. It is likely that they will be asked to forgo team gatherings of the ice, maintain social distancing in the rinks and locker rooms and Sununu said he did not see why it would be so hard for everyone to get tested as he hits the restart button.
“Testing is important,” he said. When hitting the reset button it is good to know that people coming back on the ice know that they are not going to be a party to a spreader event.
The second round of business relief is now open, and as of Monday over 2,000 have applied for an additional $100 million with an Oct. 30 deadline to apply at goferr.nh.gov/apply.
The businesses must be for-profit, established since May 2019 and centered in the state.
Sununu announced he is adding another $2 million to the $7 million CARES Act appropriation to help veterans’ needs from homelessness to other service needs.
