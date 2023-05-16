marker

This historical marker in Concord was taken down Monday. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

CONCORD — The controversial state historical marker at the 1890 birthplace of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn in Concord was removed Monday morning after Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and others complained about hosting a marker for someone who once headed the nation’s Communist party.

Kenney said it was outrageous to recognize Flynn with a historical marker, but on Monday said he didn’t know it had already been removed. He planned to get details on how the process works at the next meeting of the Executive Council today.

