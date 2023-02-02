sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu discusses the state’s preparedness efforts ahead of dangerously cold weather at the Concord Central Fire Department with state and local officials. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton and Jay Broccolo, director of weather operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, on Thursday urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine issued wind chill warnings for New Hampshire with values of minus 40 to minus 50 possible on Friday and Saturday.

