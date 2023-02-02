CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton and Jay Broccolo, director of weather operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, on Thursday urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine issued wind chill warnings for New Hampshire with values of minus 40 to minus 50 possible on Friday and Saturday.
“Ahead of what may be the coldest air that we’ve seen in years, the state of New Hampshire is prepared with resources in place,” said Sununu. “During this dangerous cold spell, it’s important for Granite Staters to plan ahead and stay indoors as much as possible. Remember to check on relatives, neighbors, the elderly and pets.”
Frostbite is possible within 15 minutes when wind chill values are near minus 25 degrees. At minus 30 degrees, hypothermia can occur in about 10 minutes.
The Weather Channel shows a forecast for Conway starting at 12 a.m. today at 22 degrees, then steadily falling to 2 by midday, and continuing to plummet over the next 24 hours.
Temperatures reach minus 16 at 1 a.m. Saturday and don’t rebound until 5 a.m., when they reach positive single digits by noon. Sunday’s forecast is more moderate, with a low of minus 2 and highs in the low 30s.
Buxton said in case of power outages, families should have three days’ worth of supplies, including blankets, flashlights and extra batteries.
Broccolo warned conditions for hikers and skiers on Mount Washington will be dangerous, with winds topping 70 mph, limited or no visibility and wind chills far below zero.
“It takes a very small mistake to then pass a cascade of poor decision-making and failures above tree line, which can ultimately lead to death. It has happened many times before,” Broccolo said.
Meanwhile, the Mt. Washington Observatory summit forecast shows it could break records on Friday, with a high of minus 40, and, with wind gusts of up to 100 mph, a wind chill factor that could reach 100 below zero.
On Facebook, former Observatory director Scot Henley wrote that “minus 46F is the record low at the Obs (ambient, not wind chill). I wonder how close they’ll get!”
Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Safety and the Department of Health and Human Service, are coordinating with municipalities and local service providers in preparation for the cold air’s arrival.
Individuals and families in need of temporary shelter to keep warm are encouraged to call 211 to locate the closest site available to them.
If a person sees someone outside and unsheltered, and their life appears to be in danger, they should call 911.
Below are 10 cold weather safety tips provided by the state:
• Stay indoors and limit travel as much as possible. If travel is necessary, have a winter emergency kit with warm clothes, boots, blankets, flashlights, extra batteries, food and water.
• Wear several layers of loose-fitting clothing when outdoors, including hat, scarf and gloves. If clothing becomes wet, remove it immediately.
• Protect people at high risk by providing warm clothes and blankets and return indoors when shivering.
• Bring animals indoors.
• In a power outage, use battery-powered flashlights rather than candles or open flames for light, and keep generators at least 10 feet away from homes with the engine exhaust directed away from windows and doors.
• Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are functioning properly.
• Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment, like a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
• Plug space heaters directly into an outlet, not a power strip.
• Never use an oven as a heat source.
• Additional resources, including how to prepare for extremely cold temperatures and winter storms can be found at ReadyNH.gov.
Reporter Lloyd Jones and WMUR-Channel 9 contributed to this article.
