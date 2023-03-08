TAMWORTH — As part of the annual gubernatorial tree-tapping to kick off New Hampshire Maple Month, Gov. Chris Sununu will make an appearance at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm at 58 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth on Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m.
“We are thrilled to share this year’s first tap with the governor, and we are honored that we were selected by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association,” said Cara Sutherland, Remick museum executive director.
“We welcome the chance to share the heritage and history of our museum and farm with the general public.”
Dignitaries invited to the tapping included New Hampshire Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, state Rep. Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough), state Rep. Karel Crawford (R-Center Harbor), state Reps. Michael Costable and Mark McConkey (both R-Freedom), District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, Tamworth Town Administrator Keats Myer and members of the Tamworth Board of Selectmen.
Confirmed as attending are Jasper, Josh Marshall, director of agriculture development, and McConkey.
For a half-century, the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association and the Governor’s Tap have kicked off the start of maple sugaring season in New Hampshire. Each year, the event is hosted by a different sugarhouse to highlight the richness of the state’s maple sugaring landscape.
For example, in March 2020, Sununu visited Mapletree Farm in Concord to do the ceremonial tap; in 2021, he kicked off sugaring season at Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm in Temple; and last year he went to Stuart and John’s Sugarhouse in Westmoreland.
This year is even more special as the association is celebrating its 80th anniversary.
“The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association is proudly celebrating 80 years of supporting the maple producers of New Hampshire through promotional and educational programs,” said Andrew Chisholm, president of NHMPA.
“From backyard kitchen producers to those with a 100,000 taps, we all share a common passion for this New Hampshire tradition dating back centuries,” said Chisholm.
“Our association has grown significantly in 80 years. Working together, all of us can contribute to the New Hampshire maple industry, ensuring we pass down this proud tradition for future generations.”
New Hampshire Maple Sugaring Month continues throughout March, celebrating the state’s maple sugaring tradition.
Over the weekend of March 18-19, sugarhouses across the state will welcome visitors to come experience the process of maple sugaring, with many offering sugaring demonstrations, free tours, samples and family-friendly activities. Go to nhmaplemap.com to find the sweet spot near you.
Founded in 1996 and open mid-spring through late fall, Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm celebrates over 200 years of agricultural tradition and interprets the world of the country doctor through the lives of Dr. Edwin “Doc” Crafts Remick (1903–1993) and his father, Dr. Edwin Remick (1866–1935).
Remick is a Yankee Magazine “Best of New England” recipient and voted a “Family Favorite” by the readers of Parenting NH Magazine.
