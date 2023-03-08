sununu tap

Gov. Chris Sununu visited Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm in Temple for the first tapping in March 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — As part of the annual gubernatorial tree-tapping to kick off New Hampshire Maple Month, Gov. Chris Sununu will make an appearance at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm at 58 Cleveland Hill Road in Tamworth on Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled to share this year’s first tap with the governor, and we are honored that we were selected by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association,” said Cara Sutherland, Remick museum executive director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.