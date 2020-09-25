CONCORD — Restaurants will be allowed to seat guests at tables that may be fewer than 6 feet apart as of Oct. 1, provided there are barriers.
Sununu was expected to head to Newick’s Restaurant in Dover on Friday to meet with members of the restaurant industry for a roundtable discussion.
The opening has come slowly for restaurants, but Sununu said it has been a key to the state’s success in keeping cases low. He said we have not seen drastic outbreaks like in other parts of the country which opened restaurants too soon and too freely.
Currently, all restaurants can open up to 100 percent capacity indoors but many are having difficulty with a provision that requires that they maintain a 6-foot buffer from table to table and person to person.
And as things get colder, and outdoor seating becomes limited, restaurants are in a squeeze.
Effective Oct. 1, there will be an easing of the 6-foot distance as long as restaurants enact protective barriers, Sununu said. This can be a clear plastic sheet between tables.
Meanwhile Sununu is not playing games with bars on the subject of allowing people to play darts or pool right now, saying it is too risky.
“I think it is a small sacrifice to ask,” he said. “Until we get through the COVID crisis.
“That is exactly what got people in a lot of trouble across the country,” when the state’s allowed bars to open too early.
Meanwhile, Halloween, a favorite holiday for many in New England, is coming up, and many cities and towns are not sure how to handle it in a pandemic.
The state is issuing a safety tip sheet for the celebration, Sununu said.
Efforts should be made to ensure trick or treaters and people who are interacting use face coverings, maintain 6 feet of distance from those at the door, and other measures that will make this year’s Halloween a bit of a mixed bag.
A tip sheet for cities and towns will be available at the nh.gov website.
Sununu said it is “100 percent optional” for kids and adults to partake in the activities involved with Halloween.
Health officials also announced Thursday that long-term care facilities would transition from the state surveillance of COVID-19 among their residents and staff to a private plan.
The institutions would contract privately, and the state would pay $100 per test, which is about what it costs the state, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of state Health and Human Services.
The transition will occur in October, freeing up state surveillance capacity to do more testing in assisted care facilities, jails and homeless shelters.
The wide-ranging briefing came as Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said the state passed the milestone of 8,000 cases of COVID-19 since March, with 37 new cases of the virus in the state totaling 8,044.
No new deaths were reported, as has been the case all week. However, 438 residents have died from the coronavirus so far.
Chan said the nation has lost more than 200,000 people to the virus and said with the common flu, 25,000-50,000 die from the flu each year.
Four new hospitalizations were reported, for a total of 732.
“We continue to see the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” Chan said.
Yet the percent positive rate in robust testing remains low at 1 percent or less.
He said the state continues to encourage all with even mild symptoms to be tested as a way to help slow the spread of the virus.
He added that the state continues to urge everyone to practice social distancing, wear cloth masks, and avoid crowds.
The state only has one outbreak at a long-term care facility, Mountain View Community in Ossipee, which is Carroll County’s nursing home.
Each week, the state looks at COVID-19 prevalence rates by county and this week three counties can have Level 3 or the highest level of visitation at such facilities, based on their lack of cases. Those counties are Cheshire, Coos and Grafton.
All other counties are in Phase 2, provided they do not have an outbreak, as is the case at Mountain View. Shibinette said for people to expect there will be movement back and forth between levels, based on cases within the county.
On the surveillance testing at such facilities, Shibinette said the state expects facilities to transition to commercial testing about Oct. 12.
“We will keep our testing schedule through October” at the facilities and anticipate having all transitioned to private testing by Oct. 26.
She called it a decent timeline to solve any problems and noted New Hampshire is likely the last state in the country to continue the surveillance monitoring for these facilities.
“This is not a hard and fast date. We are very committed to making sure they have good surveillance testing going forward,” Shibinette said noting all will be PCR tests, considered the gold standard with the highest levels of accuracy.
She said in the first week 100 percent of each facility’s staff and residents will be tested and each week thereafter, 10 percent of the population will be tested.
This puts them in compliance with all Center for Medicaid Services guidelines to ensure they are paid.
Dr. Beth Daly, of the state Department of Health and Human Services, gave an overview of the state’s contact tracing efforts to date.
Daly pointed to a spike in community transmission cases seen around July 4 and noted that it is the small family gatherings, the barbecues and other social events where people may be letting down their guard where transmission is occurring.
She said in the beginning of the pandemic, most cases were coming from travel, but that waned when there was a shelter order and people stopped traveling.
The state has done research on not only all 8,000 cases but 22,000 they interacted with.
The staff of about 110 will call and over a period of days ensure they have contacted all close contacts of someone who has been diagnosed, including knocking on their door if there is no phone contact.
As people have relaxed social distance restrictions contact has become the primary risk factor in about one-third of all cases, she said.
Another third don’t know how they got the virus and that has increased as people go out into the community more.
That has increased the number of people who need to be contacted from an average of about five to more than that.
These 8,000 cases have mostly impacted long-term care facilities, hospitals, universities, and college campuses while there have been fewer cases at congregate places like at work, child care centers, and k-12 schools.
Daly said testing prior to openings helped reduce the spread.
“We are not seeing any outbreaks from public settings like retail stores and restaurants,” she said. And in most cases, it appears to be spread at home among family members.
Workplaces account for just 6 percent of all cases.
“This is suggesting that many institutional settings have implemented measures to prevent close contact,” and it is working, Daly said.
“We can’t regulate the settings of backyard barbecues or birthday parties but we want to emphasize that these … are high risk,” she added.
“If you can’t social distance, be sure to wear a mask,” she advised of those settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.