CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu filed to run for re-election Friday.
Also filing was state Sen. Dan Feltes (D-Concord) and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky (D-Concord)
After filing his paperwork in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, issued the following statement: “Now more than ever, New Hampshire families demand their leaders have the management experience to get the job done without raising taxes.
"Before life as we know it changed, the Granite State had the strongest economy in New England and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. Bringing New Hampshire back is my top priority.”
The Republican Governors Association released a statement that said: “Gov. Sununu ... has led New Hampshire through the COVID-19 pandemic and toward a safe recovery with a strong and steady hand, and his work isn’t finished yet. Gov. Sununu deserves another term to continue delivering for Granite Staters, and the RGA is proud to support him.”
The New Hampshire Democratic Party stated: "Sununu is still, as he says, a ‘Trump guy through and through,’ even though Trump’s unprepared and chaotic response to COVID-19 plunged New Hampshire into a recession and caused needless death and suffering. Granite Staters won’t forget that Chris Sununu only works for corporate special interests, his campaign contributors, and Donald Trump when they cast their ballots this November.”
On his way to filing his paperwork Friday, Volinsky biked from his home in East Concord with nearly 20 supporters on a socially distant "bike rally" to emphasize his commitment to stopping climate change. Volinsky has ridden his bike to the State House each time he has filed for public office.
"If I am elected governor, I will not balance the state's budget on the backs of property taxpayers," Volinsky said.
"Instead, we will reduce the local property tax for the majority of New Hampshire residents. And I am willing to put my signature here. I left another line here on this pledge to lower property tax, and I invite my friend Dan (Feltes) to join us in protecting local property taxpayers, and stop balancing the budget based on the local property tax."
The campaign held a "Virtual Rally" on Volinsky For New Hampshire's Facebook page. Volinsky was joined by Jerry Curran of the NH Sierra Club.
Feltes also filed to place his name on the ballot, and his campaign released a video in which he took aim at the governor and contrasted his upbringing with that of the governor's.
“My dad wasn’t governor. I was never gifted a ski resort. My dad worked in a furniture factory his entire adult life. Forty-five years. The same furniture factory,” he said.
Contrasting himself with Volinsky, Feltes said, “I don’t support a broad-based income or sales tax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.