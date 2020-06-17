CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed an executive order establishing the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.
This comes a couple of weeks after Sununu made remarks about the death of George Floyd allegedly at the hands of Minneapolis police officers who have been charged and, more locally, New Hampshire State Police’s handling of an arrest in Albany where a black man was dragged out of his car.
“New Hampshire finds itself in a pivotal moment that demands prompt action to initiate important conversations and develop recommendations for reform,” said Sununu in a press release dated June 16. “The state has an obligation to participate in the national conversation and engage in self-examination to identify any opportunities to improve the state of our law enforcement and the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and I would like to thank the members of this commission for agreeing to serve.”
Jean Ronald Saint Preux, 34, of Albany, who was pulled out of his car by state troopers after they smashed his car window on May 20.
Video of his arrest has gone viral. Saint Preux said he did nothing wrong but yet police tased him anyway.
A statement from N.H. State Police that was issued to the Sun said that Saint Preux was uncooperative and that the “conduct of the two troopers depicted in the video appears to conform with division policy.” They also filed the following charges against Saint Preux simple assault, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and driving an uninspected vehicle.
Sununu addressed national outrage over Floyd’s death and fielded questions about Saint Preux’s case at a press conference on May 29. He was asked if State Police handled their arrest of Saint Preux appropriately.
“As for the New Hampshire situation, I can say that so far, in terms of my discussions with the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Safety, all indications are yes,” said Sununu. “But, we’re going to keep looking into it.”
On June 1, the Attorney General’s Office told the Sun it “will conduct an independent and comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the May 20, 2020, arrest of Mr. Jean Saint Preux to ensure that the conduct of New Hampshire State Troopers Margaret Ready and Hawley Rae conformed with the law.”
The June 16 press release said members of the commission will consist of the Attorney General, or designee, who shall chair the commission; commissioner of the Department of Safety, or designee; executive director of the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights; director of the Police Standards and Training Council; chair of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion; president of the Manchester, NH NAACP; a current justice of the state Superior or Circuit Court; a representative of the New Hampshire Police Association; president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police; executive director of the New Hampshire Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; a representative from the New Hampshire ACLU; and two members of the public, appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the governor.
The commission will engage all interested and relevant public, private, and community stakeholders and develop recommendations for reforms that the commission deems necessary to enhance transparency, accountability, and community relations in law enforcement.
To fulfill this charge, the commission will examine the following:
• Training curriculum, procedures and policies developed by State Police, local police departments, and the Police Standards and Training Council, and potential options for improving the same to better address certain areas which may include, but are not limited to, (i) de-escalation, (ii) use of deadly and non-deadly force force, and (iii) diversity training.
• State and local procedures related to the reporting and investigation of police misconduct, and potential reforms which may include, but are not limited to, development of a uniform statewide system for the reporting, investigation, and punishment of police misconduct.
• The current state of relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and potential steps that can be taken to enhance these relationships; and any other subject matter which the commission deems relevant to the overall mission of enhancing transparency, accountability, and community relations in law enforcement.
The commission will have 45 days to submit a report containing its recommendations to the governor, the Speaker of the House and the president of the Senate. The commission’s report will be posted publicly on the Governor’s Office website.
