Swanton Sector is seeing elevated levels of illegal entries from Canada. In just over 5 months, more individuals have been apprehended than in the past three fiscal years. (U.S. BORDER PATROL PHOTO)

CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu is asking the Biden administration to step up its patrol of New Hampshire’s 51-mile border with Canada or he will do it with a $1.4 million budget priority he has proposed to use state and local law enforcement.

It comes during a steep rise in illegal crossing attempts in recent months and after a Mexican man died on the U.S. border near Derby, Vt., on Feb. 19 in a failed attempt to reach the United States.

