FRANCONIA — Gov. Chris Sununu approved the 10-year master plan for the Mount Washington State Park last week and is expecting an estimate for a comprehensive environmental assessment of summit needs as part of his budget, Mount Washington Commission members were told Friday, Jan. 27.

In a Jan. 26 letter to the commission, Sununu thanked members for their work to create a master plan for the top of Northeast’s highest peak.

