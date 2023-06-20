Terry Leavitt (left) and Rachel Sharples of The Conway Daily Sun hold their first-place awards on June 15 at Saint Anselm's College, where the N.H. Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest banquet was held. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
Paul Chant (right) chats with Chuck Douglas, former Supreme Court judge and U.S. Congressman, and now publisher of the Bow Times. Chant, a partner in the North Conway law firm Cooper Cargill Chant and incoming president of the N.H. Bar Association, spoke Thursday evening at the N.H. Press Association’s annual awards event at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. (MARK GUERRINGUE PHOTO)
Cooper Cargill Chant partner Paul Chant, a presenting sponsor of the N.H. Press Association Distinguished Journalism awards, speaks at the awards dinner at Saint Anselm College last Thursday. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
MANCHESTER — The Conway Daily Sun brought home eight awards from the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Awards dinner on June 17, including top honors in sports writing and spot news photography.
More than 150 journalists from across the state gathered at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. Press association membership includes more than two dozen newspapers, radio and internet news websites. College newspaper awards were held separately.
