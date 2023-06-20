MANCHESTER — The Conway Daily Sun brought home eight awards from the New Hampshire Press Association’s Distinguished Journalism Awards dinner on June 17, including top honors in sports writing and spot news photography.

More than 150 journalists from across the state gathered at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. Press association membership includes more than two dozen newspapers, radio and internet news websites. College newspaper awards were held separately.

