LANCASTER — Nicholas Brooks, convicted of two counts of simple assault on a student while serving as a substitute teacher at Gorham High Middle School, was sentenced last Thursday to 90 days in the Coos County House of Correction. Brooks, 72, of Berlin, was granted a stay after he told the court he will appeal the sentence.
Brooks was originally indicted on one felony count of second-degree assault – strangulation and three Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault. The charges alleged Brooks grabbed the 14-year-old student’s sweatshirt, pushed the youth against a wall, and used his hand to apply pressure to the student’s throat. The incident occurred on Feb. 17, 2022.
A jury trial was held in Coos Superior Court last month and Brooks was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. The jury, however, found Brooks not guilty of the felony count of second-degree assault and one count of simple assault.
Coos County Assistant County Attorney Scott Whitaker requested Coos County Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein sentence Brooks to 180 days in jail for the two simple assault convictions.
But Bornstein instead handed down sentences that will see Brooks serve half the time requested by the state. On one conviction the judge handed down a 12-month sentence with all but 90 days suspended on good behavior for three years. The judge gave Brooks a 12-month suspended sentence on the second conviction. The two sentences are consecutive to each other.
Bornstein also ruled that Brooks must undergo mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. Brooks was ordered to have no contact with the victim and cannot enter Gorham Middle High School during his sentence.
The Union Leader newspaper reported the victim’s mother told the court that Brooks’ actions had changed her family forever and criticized the defendant for going to trial instead of taking responsibility for his actions and entering a plea.
While acknowledging that Brooks had no prior record, Whitaker said that Brooks has not accepted any blame for the incident.
But Brooks said the school system failed both him and the teen by not informing him that some students in his classroom had Individualized Education Programs, including the victim. He said there should have been a professional in the classroom as well.
IEPs provide extra classroom support for students who qualify for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.