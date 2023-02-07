LANCASTER — Nicholas Brooks, convicted of two counts of simple assault on a student while serving as a substitute teacher at Gorham High Middle School, was sentenced last Thursday to 90 days in the Coos County House of Correction. Brooks, 72, of Berlin, was granted a stay after he told the court he will appeal the sentence.

Brooks was originally indicted on one felony count of second-degree assault – strangulation and three Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault. The charges alleged Brooks grabbed the 14-year-old student’s sweatshirt, pushed the youth against a wall, and used his hand to apply pressure to the student’s throat. The incident occurred on Feb. 17, 2022.

