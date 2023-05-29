Josiah Bartlett School eighth-grader Katerina Bartolomei demonstrates part of her project on drums for competition judge Harry Berliner at the MWV Youth STEM Expo at Living Shores aquarium in Glen on May 24. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Josiah Bartlett School eighth grader Tommy Calderwood talks about his project on how time in a cold shower affects exertion with competition judge Scott Rowland at the MWV Youth STEM Expo, returning for the first time since the pandemic, held at the Living Shores Aquarium in Glen on May 24. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett Middle School seventh grader Ella Richardson (center) talks with Pine Tree Elementary School students about Richardson and partner Sydney Hamalainen's project on egg substitutes in baking at the MWV Youth STEM Expo, returning for the first time since the pandemic, held at the Living Shores Aquarium in Glen on May 24.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
BARTLETT — After a four-year absence caused largely by the pandemic, students from across the Mount Washington Valley were able to compete in the Mount Washington Valley Youth STEM Expo, which was held last Wednesday at Living Shores aquarium in Bartlett.
The Mount Washington Valley Economic Council organized hosted a regional science fair for 12 years, but it stopped in 2019 due to the pandemic. At its height, more than 200 students participated.
