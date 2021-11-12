CONWAY — For the first time in more than a year, the Conway School Board had a student representative attend one of its meetings and offer a report on happenings at the top of Eagles’ Way.
On Monday, Kennett High School Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard offered the board a glimpse of what the Eagles have been up to.
“I have a list of some of the things that the student council has been working on,” said Bouchard, seated between KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter and MWV Career and Technical Director Virginia Schrader, and, like them, wearing a mask.
One of the things the student council coordinated, she said, was a parking space-decorating contest in which juniors and seniors who received parking spaces on the campus in the annual lottery were allowed to show their creativity in their spaces. The winner received a gas card.
During homecoming week — Sept. 26-Oct. 2 — the student council had a week of spirit days with a dress-up theme. Monday was pajama day; Tuesday was neon day; on Wednesday students were urged to wear their best workout clothes; Thursday was dynamic duo day, where they were encouraged to dress similarly to someone else; and Friday was “White Out Day,” where everyone wore white.
“We had powder puff field hockey and football games (on Sept. 26),” said Bouchard. “Those went really well, there was a lot of participation.”
Bouchard, 18, of Conway, said the student council was also instrumental in bringing back the traditional homecoming week bonfire, which had been on hold for a few years. Hundreds of Eagles turned out Sept. 30 for the event.
“We had some food and some music,” she said. “We had the food truck tailgate where we had Cheese Louise, Fresh Eats and Trails End (Ice Cream) all come to the high school before the football game for homecoming (on Oct. 1).”
Bouchard said students and staff had an outdoor pep rally in Milan Stadium “to supplement the pep rally that we didn’t get to have last year.”
She said of the week, “overall, it went really, really well.”
The board has had a long tradition of having a student representative have a seat at its first meetings of each month when school is in session. Ella Chandler, student body president last year, was a regular at meetings until the board had to go remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bouchard and other student council members also met Monday with Carpenter and Vice Principal Katy Meserve to discuss the school dress code.
“We’re just trying to reassess it and make it a little more inclusive and spread the narrative of equality and fluidity in the dress code,” she said, “So it’s something that we can all agree upon and make sure it’s something we can implement appropriately.”
She also said a school committee is working on a few spirit days before Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.
“We’re working on a secret Santa in the senior class as just a fun little last-Christmas-in-high-school activity,” Bouchard said. She added: “And then our fundraising committee is working on a raffle and a dine to donate to raise funds for our (student council) club.”
Joe Lentini, school board chair, said it was nice to see the student representative return to meetings.
“I thought it was great,” he said by phone Tuesday. “It was nice to have Elizabeth report on the goings-on at the high school.”
Unfortunately, the meeting Bouchard attended was cut short after a group of adults refused to abide by the school district mask mandate, and when they were warned about it, also refused to leave, which led to Lentini’s adjourning the meeting after only 18 minutes.
Bouchard — who told the Sun she plans to attend Tufts University upon graduation from Kennett and major in biology and biomedical sciences — wrote about the experience of witnessing the adjournment in a letter to the Sun that ran Friday. Some excerpts:
“I went into the meeting with the knowledge that these sessions have recently been difficult, with parents not agreeing or refusing to abide by the rules in place. Never would I have guessed that this meeting would be adjourned 18 minutes into the agenda. ...
“This was the first meeting I attended, and it was nice to share what the student council has worked so hard for with the school board. After my presentation, the meeting was rudely interrupted and quickly adjourned.
“Six parents strolled into the meeting, 15 minutes after the start. ... These parents were trying to advocate for their beliefs which is exactly what this meeting was for. What they failed to garner was the human decency to abide by the mask mandate. Clearly posted on the door is a sign saying masks are required. ...
“It was genuinely saddening to witness these parents become so belligerent about the subject of the coronavirus. As a community, we attend these meetings to help build a better school environment for these students, but this group of parents made it their selfish priority to interrupt this meeting trying to stand their ground.”
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.