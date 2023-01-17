Paul DegliAngeli 0509.jpg

Conway Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli is seen at a meeting in 2022. DegliAngeli and Town Planner Jamel Torres recommended including STRs in the planning board's moratorium article on this year's warrant. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Short-term rentals in the commercial district of Conway have been added to a proposed moratorium on hotels and commercial buildings over 50,000 square feet that will appear on the town meeting ballot in April. 

The Conway Planning Board will present the warrant article at a public hearing set for Jan. 26. 

