troop d

State troopers and Concord police are seen on Elm Street in Manchester on Sunday, where they surround a stolen Amazon delivery truck. (COURTESY N.H. STATE POLICE)

CONCORD — On Sunday at about 2:45 p.m., the Concord Police Department received a report of a stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making deliveries on South Fruit Street.

The vehicle was tracked by cellphone through company assets and was on Interstate 93 South. Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop D barracks were able to track down the truck and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 93 in Hooksett.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.