CONCORD — On Sunday at about 2:45 p.m., the Concord Police Department received a report of a stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making deliveries on South Fruit Street.
The vehicle was tracked by cellphone through company assets and was on Interstate 93 South. Troopers from New Hampshire State Police Troop D barracks were able to track down the truck and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 93 in Hooksett.
The vehicle did not stop and troopers initiated a motor vehicle pursuit. The pursuit traveled through Hooksett and Manchester, with the vehicle ultimately coming to a stop on a dead end road on the north side of Manchester, on Elm Street.
The driver exited the vehicle and refused to comply with commands given by troopers on scene. State Police K-9 Ragnar was deployed and apprehended the suspect. The suspect continued to be non-compliant while taken into custody.
The suspect was identified as Richard Royea, age 40, of Concord (homeless).
Royea was taken to Concord Hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries. A trooper on scene was also admitted to the hospital for minor injuries and was discharged.
Royea is being charged with receiving stolen property; resisting arrest/detention; aggravated driving while intoxicated; disobeying a police officer; reckless operation;and license required (operating without a license).
Additionally, the Concord Police Department will be charging Royea with motor vehicle theft related charges.
Royea refused bail and will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court with a pending court date.
The New Hampshire State Police thanked the following agencies for their assistance during this incident; Manchester Police Department, American Medical Response-Manchester, Concord Police Department; and the Merrimack County Correctional Facility/Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office.
