JACKSON — Jackson selectmen last week tabled until their next meeting putting an article on the town warrant for a new fire station after hearing the price tag and discussing bond rates.
At their Dec. 14 meeting, the board also rescinded
rescinded an earlier vote they had taken to purchase a new $650,000 fire truck that would be too big for the present station.
On behalf of the Fire Station Building Committee, firefighter Peter Benson presented a recommendation to replace the 4,000-square-foot station, built in 1947 and expanded several times since, with a new 8,100-square-foot facility.
The new Jackson station would incorporate translucent skylights, room for four engines plus other vehicles, a decontamination room and separate men’s and women’s toilets.
Benson noted two sites were looked at and the best site was the current one at 58 Main St.
“We looked at everything from a do nothing, to a refit to a full rebuild,” Benson said. “The recommendation after talking to (architects) Samyn D’Elia was to go forward with a full rebuild” as, from a code perspective, “it doesn’t meet any codes.”
Then he said: “I have the dubious distinction of asking the selectmen to put an article on the warrant for the most money we’ve ever talked about in this town. We respectfully ask for a bond of — drumroll — $5.7 million,” Benson said.
“We don’t come at this number really lightly,” he said, noting, “It’s never a good time to ask for this much money.”
But he told selectmen: “The ball is in your court. With the upgrades it will be a highly functional.
“For us there was a lot of sticker shock,” Benson added. “I’m sure there will be for you as you digest this.” However, he said, “We don’t think it is going to cost (the full $5.7 million. ... But that’s theoretically what we would have to bond for.”
He said the building could also serve as a public meeting space and emergency operations center.
Despite reassurances the cost would be lower than estimated, selectmen John Allen and Frank DiFruscio both expressed reservations.
If given the green light, the warrant article would need a two-thirds majority to pass, DiFruscio noted several times. “I do believe it’s too much money,” he said bluntly. “I’ve said that before. We have a lot of other departments and a lot of other needs — trucks, personnel ... that’s a lot of money for one department when we have other departments.”
Allen was concerned there was no room for an ambulance in the new plans. “I talked with (Fire Chief Jay Henry) about having an ambulance component to it,” he said.
Benson replied: “Our charge was to build a fire station, not a public safety facility. There’s a lot that has to happen with Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance. ... It’s not as simple as building enough space for an ambulance.”
Henry assured Allen: “The problem it makes the building huge. It turns it into a warehouse and basically doesn’t fit on town property.
“We felt this was the best option, to make it look nice rather than a big warehouse over there,” said Henry, noting, “We could always put a pretty small building, for EMS or whatever” behind the current site.
“You add in an ambulance, it makes an already large building really huge,” Henry said. “We did study it.”
According to the town report, Jackson Fire responded to 145 calls for service last year. Reached last Thursday at the station, Henry said none was for a structure fire but said they answered mutual aid calls such as a brush fire in Bartlett last spring.
Jerry Dougherty, chairman of the building committee, said: “The size made us stop looking at that.” Plus, he said, “We don’t need an ambulance service now. We do need a new fire station. The one we have is inadequate as far as what the town needs.
“An ambulance service is not in our 10-year plan, it wouldn’t look good on Jackson property and would cost significant dollars,” Dougherty added.
Allen responded: “The fire department is a preventative measure, you can never tell how many fires there are going to be, but we know that people are going to have a heart attack, and three minutes from Bartlett and having an ambulance here could be the difference in saving somebody’s life.
“To me that’s a little higher critical value than how good it looks,” Allen said.
DiFruscio added: “I want people to know you can support the fire department and not necessarily support replacing a fire station that Jerry Dougherty is calling inadequate. I’m not sure about that word.
“I’m just glad that (the information) is going to get out there and everybody gets a chance to look at this and as many people as possible get to vote ... (and) if the town votes two thirds, which I think is a pretty high climb, then we’re on our way to the new fire station,” DiFruscio said.
After opening the floor for questions, selectmen’s chair Barbara Campbell brought up the bond rate, noting the committee (on which she sat) was given a “worst-case scenario” rate of 3 percent (current rates are below 2 percent). That rate would increase the tax rate by about 88 cents.
She said, “We know pretty comfortably that we can do it for a lot less, but we have documentation that said $5.7 million. (But) ... the goal would be not to spend $5.7 million.”
Station committee member, Willis “Bill” Kelley commented that any leftover funds out of the $5.7 million could “pay down the principal of the bond and recalculate payments,” reducing the overall cost.
Benson said specifics like this could be discussed at bond hearings that would have to take place over the next few months.
Campbell put in her two cents’ worth for the need for a new building, saying: “The safety features are not there; (the firefighters) are climbing all over each other and they have no room to get in and out.
“It’s not even about fitting the fire equipment that they have there. It’s about the safety of the firefighters.”
To this, Benson added issues such as substandard wiring, insulation, lack of ADA accessibility and poor ventilation, and Kelley noted that even if the article fails this year, the building’s problems need to be addressed since they’re not going away.
But selectmen did not appear ready to take a vote when Campbell proposed one. Ultimately they tabled the decision until their next meeting to have time to look at the details of the committee’s recommendations, including the possibility of a 20-year bond instead of a 30-year bond as recommended by Dougherty to potentially reduce the overall cost.
At the end of the fire station discussion, DiFruscio added: “I think ultimately this (warrant article) is going to happen. It’ll just be at the next meeting, just so we can just find out a few more things about financials.”
Selectman also addressed the purchase of a new fire truck, the pre-order for which they had OK’d at their Nov. 9 meeting.
While the board of selectmen lacked the authority at the time to purchase the new Class A pumper/fire engine Henry requested, they did have the authority to pre-order one prior to the spring town meeting, choosing to act in November to avoid some of the inflationary costs.
As reported Nov. 16, selectman said funds would come from the fire equipment capital reserve fund, which totaled about $480,000 due to annual allocations over the years.
But Henry had said the engine he was eyeing would cost $630,000-$665,000. And on Tuesday, Campbell stated that “after further researching it and talking to our attorney and our accountant, we could not commit to purchasing (the new truck).
“At our last meeting in November, we had a motion to purchase a new fire truck based on what we had and a possible lease option,” she said.
“We could commit to the lease portion of it, but we couldn’t commit to the purchase order, so we did not sign anything. We’re rescinding our decision to purchase that truck, and we’ll be discussing it more when it comes to next year’s budgeting and possibly a warrant article.”
The board next meets Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
