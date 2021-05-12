CONCORD — While an advisory committee is expected to take up the Federal Drug Administration’s emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for the nation’s teenagers, the state is preparing for the administration of shots at schools and the state’s approved sites.
The FDA announced plans Monday to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use among teens ages 12-15, which represents about 60,000 individuals in the state and 17 million nationally. A CDC Advisory Panel on Wednesday recommended giving the vaccine to that age group.
Jake Leon, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman, said the state will be ready to roll once final authorization is announced.
The state has been planning to make the Pfizer vaccine available for anyone 12 years old and older, Leon said. “Kids between 12 and 15 will be able to get vaccinated at any state-managed vaccine site and participating pharmacies,” Leon said.
In addition, he said the 13 regional public health networks “have been hard at work with many school districts interested in conducting vaccine clinics for their students. Once the CDC’s ACIP has provided recommendations, we anticipate that VINI will be offering appointments for 12-15-year-olds as early as Thursday.”
In Conway, Schools Superintendent Kevin Richard said, “We would support kids getting the vaccine. We know a number of high school students have received their first or second shots already.”
For many summer camp operators, the authorization could not come at a better time as they prepare cabins and dining halls for summer campers.
Most of the state’s overnight camps halted operation last summer and were not sure if they could even open, given that many camp counselors had not had access to the vaccine.
Also, summer youth sports leagues, like softball and baseball, were hailing the news as a way to return to the fields and some said it would ensure high schools could open on time in the fall.
Some expressed concern that there could be unknown downsides to having youngsters vaccinated. The decision to allow for emergency use authorization was made weighing the risks.
Gov. Chris Sununu, at last Thursday’s press conference, said he would expect the state to focus attention on getting the vaccines out to this new cohort in the coming weeks.
Dr. Beth Daly, head of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said 65 percent of the state’s residents from age 16 and up had made the choice to get vaccinated by making an appointment to do so, and so far 36 percent have been fully vaccinated and 53 percent or almost 1.2 million people have had at least one shot.
Sununu said the state is “well underway” to planning its rollout for the teen vaccine.
Conway Daily Sun reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
