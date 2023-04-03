smart

Pamela Smart, convicted in 1991 of her husband's murder, has run out of appeals after the New Hampshire Supreme Court turned down her request to have the governor and Council reconsider her commutation hearing. (FILE PHOTO)

CONCORD — After exhausting all other appeal chances, a bid by Pam Smart to compel the governor and Executive Council to reconsider giving her a commutation hearing failed with the state Supreme Court Wednesday.

Smart’s petition was unanimously dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

