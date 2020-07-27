CONWAY — While N.H. politics holds up a $46 million federal grant, the newly created Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School in Conway, which would have been a recipient of the some of that funding, still plans to open this fall.
The school had been projected to receive $375,000. But on July 10, the seven Democrats on the 10-member Legislative Fiscal Committee voted unanimously to deny a request made by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) to accept the federal grant for public charter school education.
Last December, in a 7-3 vote, the committee tabled the grant from the federal Charter School Program with the Democrats saying they were concerned about the effect that the charter school grant championed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos could have on traditional public schools at a time of decreasing enrollment.
According to The Washington Post, the federal grant given last August to New Hampshire was intended to allow the opening of 20 new charter schools.
On July 10, the committee, voting along party lines, again refused to take the grant off the table despite the letter Sen. Bradley sent on Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School's behalf.
It was money the new Conway charter school was counting on.
Jason Gagnon, a parent and a founding member of Northeast Woodland, told the Sun on July 17 that “not getting the funding has the potential to have a real significant impact on us.
"The first tuition payment from the state is not expected until September. We also have the first teacher salaries (in September). We’ll be open and make it happen even if we as the founders have to guarantee a loan to make it happen.”
He added: “We’ve created 18 jobs, good-paying jobs. It would be nice if the state were willing to partner with us.”
The Robert Frost Public Charter School, located on Main Street in Conway Village, will also be affected if the grant is not approved. The K-8 school is anticipating 60 students this fall.
Tracy Strout, chair of the Robert Frost board of trustees, said Jane Waterhouse, education consultant with the Department of Education's Division of Education Analytics and Resources, "had been a real advocate for us. This grant was not easy to get. New Hampshire has been horribly disproportionately funded. It’s my understanding the money is there and waiting to be utilized.”
While public schools are funded by property taxes and per-pupil state education aid, charter schools get state education aid that is roughly double that of the public school per-pupil amount.
According to Bradley, Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) said that "this is not the time to be focusing on charter schools, that we need to focus on getting regular schools open.
"I thought that was weak," Bradley told the Sun.
Gagnon admitted that "the Democrats are right, it does cost the state more to educate charter school students, but it also costs the community less. I don’t want the school to be a target, but we have a broken promise from the state of New Hampshire on start-up funding.”
Bradley said he was “dumbfounded” by the committee’s decision.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, independent or Republican, we should be supporting educational opportunities for children, not playing politics. It’s crazy to me that we didn’t accept the grant money. This is blind partisanship at its worst,” said Bradley.
Attempts to reach committee chairman Rep. Mary Jane Wallner (D-Merrimack) were unsuccessful.
Gov. Chris Sununu said on July 10, “Today, we have learned of at least one concrete example of a school at risk of not opening because of the Democrats’ actions. This is unacceptable.”
Bradley said state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut intends to ask the committee to reconsider its vote when it meets again in September.
“I’m not overly optimistic they’ll change their minds,” Bradley said. “There have been three or four attempts by the commissioner to get them to take this off the table; all they need to do is accept the grant."
Bradley believes the state has a year to accept the money, but if it chooses not to, another state will get the funds. “I’d hate to see us lose this opportunity,” he said.
“I’m not saying we don’t have good public schools in New Hampshire,” Bradley said. “My sons went to Kingswood (Regional High School), and I know Kennett (High School) is a good school."
But he added: "My daughter needed something different than a traditional school. Education isn’t a one-size-fits-all model. With charter schools, they can be much more innovative and flexible — for some kids it’s vital they get that kind of education.”
Bradley had nothing but praise for Northeast Woodland which plans to open this fall with 126 children in space rented from Granite State College next to the Tech Village off Route 16 in Conway.
“Northeast Woodland is going to focus on outdoor education, and what better place to do that than in the Mount Washington Valley?” he said.
He added: “This would have been the first actual charter school to get through the process to accept the funds. There were 143 families, regular families, counting on this.”
Gagnon delivered a 20-page presentation to the committee earlier this summer.
“Jason did a phenomenal job,” Bradley said. “He was well-prepared. The school is bringing in top-of-the-line talent. They have 18 staff hired. Woodland needs this $375,000 to open and operate effectively."
He added: “Obviously, this is a partisan debate, but I don't get why the Democrats drew a line in the sand on this. I think we can all acknowledge every kid learns differently. For 95 percent of the kids, they do fine in public education, but for 5 percent, they need other options. Rather than undermining opportunity, we should embrace it. If we have the ability to help one kid whose parents think (a charter school education) is what’s best for their child, that is worth fighting for.”
