CONWAY — With Loudon Speedway Supersite appointments fully booked this weekend, Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced Thursday that it is opening three of the state’s fixed sites for a special day to provide additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 opportunities.
These appointments are available in VINI for this Sunday, April 11 at Concord, Newington and Salem vaccination clinics.
These clinics are not open to walk-in appointments. Everyone must schedule an appointment in VINI (the Vaccination & Immunization Network Interface).
The sites will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, and a total of 4,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments were opened.
Appointments remain available for individuals to schedule by registering at vaccines.nh.gov or scheduling through their VINI account.
Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at these clinics on Sunday in their VINI account. To find the locations, individuals should search: Concord, NH or 03301; Newington, NH or 03081; and Salem, NH or 03073.
The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is only available to individuals 18 years of age and older. At this time, 16- and 17-year-olds are not eligible to be vaccinated at these Johnson & Johnson clinics.
The Concord Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Steeplegate Mall (Former Sears Building), 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH 03301.
The Newington Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Mall at Fox Run (Former Sears Building), 50 Fox Run Road, Newington, NH 03801.
And the Salem Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Rockingham Mall (Former Lord & Taylor Building), 99 Rockingham Park Blvd, Salem, NH 03079.
Only individuals who have a confirmed appointment with the State of New Hampshire will be able to receive the vaccine.
Individuals who do not have a confirmed appointment time should not show up to the vaccine clinics.
