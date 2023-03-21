CONWAY — The Pine Tree School Pandas celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style, highlighted by 10 minutes of extra recess courtesy of the newly crowned state champion Kennett High girls’ basketball team.
The Eagles, who beat previously undefeated Bow 38-37 to win the Division II state championship at the University of New Hampshire on March 12, were the guests of honor last Friday morning during an all-school assembly.
Coaches Larry Meader, Dave Caputo and Steve Cote, along with student-athletes Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias, Kaley Goodhart, Marlie Liebenow, Kaylee McLellan and Sam Sidoti shared with the Pandas that dreams can come true through hard work and teamwork. They then squared off in a pair of exhibition games against Pine Tree staff and a group of students. The Eagles also ran a skills and drills session with teacher Matt Liebenow’s physical education class.
Extra recess was decided by a free throw contest between Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette and McLellan, the player who had made two free throws with no time left on the clock to beat Bow for the state title.
The packed gym got to watch the final 16 seconds of the championship game by video on the big screen, and students and staff cheered as if watching the event unfold live.
Meader, who was named Division II Coach of the Year last week, talked about his team.
“This is just an amazing group of young ladies who put in a lot of hard work to get what they wanted to get,” he said. “And they wanted it, and they started this journey, some of them probably right back here in this gym. They’ve been playing basketball together, many of them since third or fourth grade.”
Meader added: “They are just a great example of what hard work and determination will do. There was no way that they were not going to win it this year. They just proved that if you want to put in the effort, you want to put in the hard work and you love something as much as they love basketball, that anything’s possible.”
Sidoti, a junior who was chosen for Division II All-State Honorable Mention last week, said: “For the longest time we have all been playing together, but I think it was this summer that we became a team, and that really helped us accomplish this mission. During the summer, we came in every day and we went in the gym, we shot around, we went and worked out with our athletic trainer (Colby Locke) and got stronger.”
Chin, Goodhart and Liebenow are all Pine Tree alumni. Goodhart, a junior who garnered All-State, First-Team honors, said: “I’ve been dreaming about a moment like this since I was sitting in this gym when I was, like, a third-grader. I just want to say, being a part of this team is something so special. I’m so glad that I had this dream as a kid. Never be scared to dream big.”
Liebenow, a freshman, said: “It was so nice to be able to do this all together.”
“Through hard work and determination, you can achieve anything you want,” said Chin, a senior and now a two-time Division II All-State, Second-Team, selection. She added: “We’re all super dedicated and love basketball.”
Another state-champion Eagle esd in the building. Fourth- and fifth-grade teacher Deb (Russell) Parsons, the all-time leading scorer for Kennett High (girls or boys), proudly wore her 1989 state championship jacket and also had her winner’s medal with her. At that game, Kennett beat Monadnock 53-52 in overtime on a Candy Sheldon shot at the buzzer.
Parsons, who went to start for the University of New Hampshire, addressed the current champions.
“My team won the state championship at the buzzer in overtime, so I know how you feel right now, and it’s awesome, right?
She added: “I just want to let you know, 30-some years later, you’re going to remember certain things about that game forever. It’s going to be etched in your mind, and it will never leave and you are all going to have this connection, no matter where you go, or what you do, it’s always going to be with you. Know that this feeling you have, it fades a little but it never goes away. Always remember, you are champions.”
Then it was game time.
Suiting up for the Pine Tree All-Stars was first and second-grade teacher Gabby Anderson, the new head coach of the Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team, along with third-grade teacher Sheila Sanfilippo, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher Jess Royer, kindergarten teacher Abby Davis and kindergarten teacher Julia Quinn, who is an assistant coach for the Kennett team and was a four-year standout at Endicott College.
The Eagles later played a few students in a game, and the young Pandas put everything they had into their effort, but like the faculty, came up just short against the champs.
Another big highlight of the day was the much-anticipated free throw battle.
Frechette stepped to the free throw line first and sank her first shot, much to the surprise of everyone, including herself. Her second free throw bounced off the back iron, leaving her 1-2 from the line.
McLellan, who went 8-8 in the championship game at UNH from the foul line, saw her first attempt hit off the front of the rim. She drew nothing but the bottom of the net on her second attempt to tie Frechette, who quickly said, “I’ll take it, extra recess for everyone,” which drew a loud cheer.
“OK, admit it, which was more pressure, this or the championship game?” Meader asked McLellan.
“Oh, it was this,” McLellan said. “I knew I was making them against Bow.”
