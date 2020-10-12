PORTSMOUTH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a person with confirmed COVID-19 who may have exposed patrons seated at the bar at Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Cafe at 150 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH, on the following dates:
• Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 5-9 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5-9 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 2, from 5-10 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 3, from 5-10 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 4, from 5-9 p.m.
Any individuals who may have visited Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café and sat at the bar during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should contact NH DHHS at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance.
DHHS has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly.
However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location on those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.
Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their health-care provider and get tested for COVID-19.
Guidance for self-quarantine is available at: nh.gov/covid19/residents/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf
Whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, multiple testing options throughout the state are available to potentially exposed individuals.
For persons without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form at business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19testing.
Other options can be found at nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/testing-guidance.htm.
