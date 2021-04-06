CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified potential community exposures related to an outbreak of COVID-19 associated with events that were open to the public at Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts, located at 511 Kearsarge Mountain Road, Warner.
DHHS has identified at least 16 cases associated with the outbreak. The campus is currently closed to the public. The potential community exposures occurred on the campus, including during events and services such as Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, from Sunday, March 21, through Sunday, April 4.
Any individuals who participated in or attended events at Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts during those dates may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing. DHHS has conducted contact investigations and is notifying known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional unidentified individuals at the location during those days who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19. Guidance for self-quarantine is available at: www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf.
Whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, multiple testing options throughout the sate are available to potentially exposed individuals. For persons without health insurance or a primary care provider, testing is available and can be scheduled by calling (603) 271-5980 or through completing the online form at business.nh.gov/DOS_COVID19Testing. Other options can be found at nh.gov/covid19/resources-guidance/testing-guidance.htm.
COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, so all people need to protect themselves and help prevent further community spread, by:
Stay at least 6 feet away from others, whenever possible. This is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others. This helps reduce the risk of spread both by close contact and by airborne transmission.
Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid crowded indoor spaces and ensure indoor spaces are properly ventilated by bringing in outdoor air as much as possible. In general, being outdoors and in spaces with good ventilation reduces the risk of exposure to infectious respiratory droplets.
Stay home and isolate from others when sick.
Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
For more information on COVID-19 in NH, please visit www.nh.gov/covid19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.