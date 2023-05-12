nh-cusk-800x600.jpg

Ryan Scott Ashley of Gilmanton is seen with his 2022 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winner, a 35-inch, 12-pound, 8.48-ounce cusk he caught on Lake Winnipesaukee in January 2022. (COURTESY PHOTO)

NEW HAMPTON — The 2022 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, Region 2 fisheries biologist and Trophy Fish Program coordinator.

Award certificates, suitable for framing and signed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s executive director and the Fish and Game Commission chairman, have been distributed to each category winner.

