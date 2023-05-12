NEW HAMPTON — The 2022 New Hampshire Trophy Fish Program winners were recently announced by John Viar, Region 2 fisheries biologist and Trophy Fish Program coordinator.
Award certificates, suitable for framing and signed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s executive director and the Fish and Game Commission chairman, have been distributed to each category winner.
“The Trophy Fish Program provides formal recognition of successful anglers, preserves noteworthy catch data, records new state records and even provides a few bragging rights,” said Viar. “Meanwhile, fisheries biologists receive valuable data regarding different species and water bodies statewide.”
Sixty-three successful entries were recorded in 2022, with 53 “released” and 10 “kept” submissions.
Two new state records were set, both freshwater, including a 35-inch, 12-pound, 8.48-ounce cusk caught by Ryan Scott Ashley of Gilmanton on Jan. 13, 2022 in Lake Winnipesaukee; and a 31.9-inch, 15-pound, 12.8-ounce channel catfish caught by Scott Alexander Jr., of Sullivan on Sept. 27, 2022, in the Connecticut River.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department maintains a listing of state record fish dating back to 1911, when A. Val Woodruff’s 9-pound, 25.5-inch brook trout was caught in Pleasant Lake, New London. That record stands to this day. But just about every year at least one new record is set.
The current state record list has weights and lengths for 35 freshwater and 14 saltwater/anadromous fish species, but any species of fish is eligible for a state record.
Other 2022 trophy winners included Ryan Egan of Beverley, Mass., who caught and released a 27-inch brown trout on Jan. 20, 2022, while ice fishing on Ossipee Lake in Freedom; and Samuel Boyle of Sharon, Mass., who caught and released a 10-inch pumpkinseed on July 3, 2022 on Ossipee Lake in Freedom.
Although fewer overall entries were returned compared with 2021, the broad array of 14 species represented the diversity of angling opportunities in the Granite State.
A perennial favorite, the largemouth bass yielded 15 successful entries.
The wide variety of species submitted each year to the Trophy Fish Program attests to the prospects available in New Hampshire’s lakes, ponds, rivers and coastal waters.
For a listing of all winning entries, application forms, rules, state records and winners from past years go to fishnh.com/fishing/trophy.html. For more information on the N.H. State Record and Trophy Fish programs, contact Fisheries Biologist John Viar at (603) 744-5470 or reg2@wildlife.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.