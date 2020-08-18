OSSIPEE — Local and state police SWAT officers were on the scene of the Ossipee Mountains Estates Cooperative mobile home park for several afternoon hours and into the evening on Tuesday after a man barricaded himself in a residence, according to witnesses.
Ossipee Police Chief Joe Duchesne and Lt. Tony Castaldo said police were there trying to effect a felony-level arrest warrant on a white male domestic violence suspect who had fled the scene Tuesday morning and was believed to be in his trailer on Fairview Lane in Center Ossipee.
Duchesne and State Police Lt. Jim Fogarty were the scene commanders.
"He was not in the house," said Duchesne in a text to the Sun shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. We are going to put out a BOL "be on the lookout" to look for him."
At approximately 3:45 p.m., Mount Washington Valley residents reported seeing “a flock” of state police vehicles heading south on Route 16 from Gorham through Jackson and Bartlett, then Conway and Tamworth.
One person counted 13 state police vehicles on Stanley’s Hill.
Green cruisers and unmarked cars were observed on Route 16 in Conway and Tamworth heading south with lights and sirens.
State police and Ossipee police were observed on scene along with Action Ambulance at the Ossipee Mountain Estates.
Tear gas canisters were fired. The Sun heard canisters being shot off.
A female trooper holding a rifle stopped a reporter from going past the intersection of Puritan Lane and Joshua Road.
The Sun could also hear the amplified voice of a female police negotiator who was apparently trying to negotiate with the suspect.
The gist of the negotiation appeared to be telling the standoff suspect he was surrounded and to come out so he could get any medical attention he needed.
“We are not going anywhere,” said the negotiator. “Come outside.”
The negotiator was also heard telling the man his family members were worried about him.
“Nobody has been injured to this point,” said Duchesne at about 5:30 p.m. “Everything has been kind of static.”
“That’s where we are at,” said Duchesne. “Trying to get him out.”
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
This is a developing story. Go to conwaydailysun.com and see Thursday’s edition for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.