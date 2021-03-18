CONWAY — After successfully completing the winter sports season, officials at Kennett High are optimistic that spring sports will take place, with the first day of practice less than two weeks away.
A co-curricular subcommittee of Conway School Board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter, KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche and KMS Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw met weekly during the winter sports season, which wrapped up Sunday.
They monitored each of the winter sports teams (basketball, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Unified basketball, indoor track and ice hockey) to see that they adhered to the district's COVID-19 protocols.
“I’m very proud we were able to complete the winter seasons,” Carpenter said by phone Wednesday. “It was a ton of work and planning, and some sacrifices were made by our student athletes, but they knew upfront that ‘this is what we’ve got to do if we want to have sports,’ and everyone bought into this.”
“The safety procedures that we put in place, along with the buy-in of everyone involved, allowed us to complete a memorable winter sports season,” Weaver said Wednesday afternoon.
Carpenter and Weaver envision the Eagles having spring sports (tennis; baseball, softball, track and field, and lacrosse), largely because all those activities are outdoors.
“The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association sports medicine committee was meeting today and I've been told that we should be receiving guidance from the NHIAA by this Friday,” Weaver said. “I’m in the process of finalizing our spring sports preseason practices protocols and scheduling individual meetings with coaches to review the procedures. We'll adjust as necessary once we hear from the NHIAA but I don't anticipate many changes from what has worked so far this year.”
“It looks like we’ll be masked again, but the athletes were able to do that this winter, and I’m confident they can do it this spring,” Carpenter said.
With more Granite Staters getting the COVID-19 vaccine and SAU 9 staff getting their first dose of the Moderna vaccine March 27, it’s possible more spectators might be allowed to attend games other than just two family members per student-athlete.
“I think that something similar to how we managed this during the fall season (when up to four family members were allowed to attend) is a possibility,” Weaver said, adding, “More information to come as we get closer to events starting on April 12.”
Weaver has scheduled the annual spring sports preseason informational meeting, which will be held virtually for all high school athletes and their parents on Monday, March 22, at 5 p.m.
He plans to give a brief welcome and information session, including “a review of the Student Activity Code and an explanation of the safety procedures that are being put into place to start the spring sports season. Students and parents will then break out and have separate team meetings with their coaches.”
Athletes are reminded that a current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth- and 11th-graders and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, according to Weaver, will contact Colby Locke, KHS athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
“The Family ID registration button and link to directions, as well as the Student Activities Code, can be accessed on the KHS athletics webpage (khsmwv.com/athletics),” Weaver stated.
“Online registration must be completed by a parent or guardian. There are three sections where students are expected to electronically sign as well, but the majority of the registration must be filled out and approved by the student’s parent or guardian. Failure to properly register may postpone a student’s eligibility and ability to participate.”
Weaver shared starting information for each of the spring teams on Tuesday.
Baseball: Practices begin Monday, March 29. Times to be announced at the preseason meeting. Players should wear baseball pants, a T-shirt, sneakers and bring their baseball glove. Coach Josh McAllister: email: McAllisterKHS@gmail.com or call (603) 387-1861.
Boys lacrosse: Practices begin Monday, March 29. Meet outside the varsity locker room. More information to be provided at the preseason meeting. Coach Steve Graustein: email: it@fryeburgfair.org or call (603) 986-9973.
Girls lacrosse: Practices begin Monday, March 29. Meet outside the girl's locker room and bring all lacrosse equipment including indoor shoes and outdoor cleats. Practice times and details to be announced at the preseason meeting. Coach Jennifer Laine: email jennifer.mary.laine@gmail.com or call (508) 768-8309.
Outdoor track: Practices begin Monday, March 29. Meet in the cafeteria. Practice location and practice times to be announced at the preseason meeting. Coach Bernie Livingston: email: bernliv03818@yahoo.com or call (603) 447-6626
Softball: Practices begin Monday, March 29. Meet in the gym. Times to be announced at the preseason meeting. Bring gym clothes and all softball equipment to include long pants for the possibility to throw outside in the parking lot. Coach Chris Kroski: email: mookie517@hotmail.com or call (727) 639-1688.
Boys tennis: Practices begin Monday, March 29. Bring a tennis racket, indoor gym clothes and also outdoor apparel in case we are shoveling. Coach Jason Cicero: email: j_cicero@sau9.org or call (603) 662-8450
Girls tennis: Practices begin Monday, March 29. Meet in the gym. Bring sneakers and athletic attire as well as outdoor apparel for shoveling. Coach Duncan Yarworth: email: duncan.yarworth@gmail.com or call (508) 244-8934.
