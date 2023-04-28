BRENTWOOD — Eric Spofford has filed a motion seeking the recorded interviews with some of the sources that New Hampshire Public Radio used in reporting the story that he claims defamed him.

The story — published March 22, 23, 2022 — claimed Spofford, the founder and former owner of Granite Recovery Centers, sexually assaulted two former employees and sexually harassed one former client, all of which Spofford adamantly denies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.