CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday the state will host another by-appointment-only mass vaccination site this weekend (March 27 and 28) at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway located at 1122 Route 106 in Loudon.
The Pfizer vaccine will be the only vaccine offered to those with Speedway appointments this weekend.
The mass vaccination site is not open to walk-in appointments. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule in VINI.
“Just a few weeks after hosting our first mass vaccination site and just days after opening Phase 2B, New Hampshire is moving full speed ahead with our second mass vaccination site,” Sununu said in a press release.
“This weekend is yet another opportunity for the state of New Hampshire as we continue to get doses into arms as quickly as the federal government delivers them.”
The state hopes to vaccinate 8,000 individuals at the speedway this weekend. The site will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule by registering at vaccines.nh.gov, or scheduling through their VINI account.
Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at the Super Site on Saturday or Sunday in their VINI account.
Those who do not live close to the Speedway may still select the location for an appointment but may need to expand their mile radius when looking for nearby appointments.
Only individuals with a confirmed appointment with the state will be able to receive the vaccine. Those without a confirmed appointment time should not show up to the speedway, the governor said.
