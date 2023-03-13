CONWAY — Winter Storm Sage is playing havoc with non-SB-2 town meetings and Conway Fire District’s annual meeting. According to the National Weather Service, a nor’easter is expected to bring at least 6 inches of snow to the area today.
Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the Keene area will see the most snow at 18-24 inches. For the Conway area, he said, totals “will probably be in the 6-12 inch range,’ with the storm forecast to continue all day Tuesday.
Due to that forecast, Tamworth, Wakefield and Conway Village Fire District have already rescheduled their annual meetings to March 28.
Eaton announced Monday it was postponing its town meeting to Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. Annual School District meeting was also moved to March 21 and will begin at 5 p.m.
In Moultonborough, elections have hve been rescheduled to May 9 for and town meeting is now set for May 11.
Hart’s Location also announced it will be moving town meeting and the town election to March 28: Voting will be 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. with the school meeting to start at 4:30 p.m. and the town meeting at 5:10 p.m. All events are taking place at the Notchland Inn on Route 302. For further information, call the town clerk at (603) 374-6397.
Conway Village Fire District will now have its election and district meeting on March 28. Polls will open at 5 p.m. to vote for officers. The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Conway selectmen were to meet at 4 p.m. today, but Chairman David Weathers decided to cancel it.
A public hearing on a warrant article on allowing keno to be played in town will now be March 21. New Hampshire DOT was going to attend today’s meeting to discuss the proposed roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (U.S. Route 302). That discussion will now be March 28.
Meanwhile, Carroll County towns including Albany, Bartlett, Brookfield, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Tamworth and Tuftonboro also will be asking voters whether they want to join a communications district designed to bring faster internet and negotiate with service providers and attract regional grants.
Here is a list of local towns set to vote this week:
Albany
Polls will be open from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. at Albany Town Hall.
There are 19 articles on this year’s warrant, including No. 2, the maniple operating budget of $812,026 for the ensuing year, which selectmen Kathleen Golding, Kelly Robitialle and Jennifer Spofford support.
Meanwhile, Albany School Meeting is scheduled to take place in the Albany Town Hall at 7 p.m.
There are just two articles to be acted upon, but one will have eyes from across the valley watching.
Article No. 6 is “to see if the residents of Albany are in favor of directing the Albany School Board to notify Conway to terminate the K-6 tuition agreement that expires in June 2026. This would provide the three-year notice as required in the existing tuition agreement with Conway. This article is advisory only and is non-binding.”
The Albany School Options Committee is recommending the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires
The committee — Anne and Chuck Merrow along with Albany School Board members Dan Bianchino and Tim Sorgi — gave its recommendation at the Jan. 10 Albany board meeting. Also attending were Jim Curran, chair of the Madison School Board, and Madison Elementary School Principal Heather Woodward.
“It’s kind of crunch time with where we are now with our tuition contract for K-6,” Sorgi said.
There are no contested races on the school or town ballots.
Bartlett
Voters will head to the polls today at Bartlett Town Hall in Intervale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m..
While three names will appear on the ballot for selectman, just two — Tom Dewhurst and Ronald Munro — are actually seeking the three-year term this year.
Col. Ray Hodgkins, who is currently working in Hawaii as a foreign affairs advisor for the Air Force, announced last week his withdrawal from the race, but it’s too late to get his name off the ballot.
“My obligation overseas was unexpectedly extended due to international circumstances (a few balloons) beyond my control,” Hodgkins said. “Consequently, I am unable to return home to run for office this year.”
There is also a race for three-year trustee of trust funds seat between incumbent Bryan Morin and challenger Lauri Roode.
Bartlett Town Meeting will be held Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
There are 28 articles this year, including two petitioned articles involving the fire department.
No. 12 “seeks $60,000 to study the need for and the essential costs of constructing a new Bartlett Village Fire Station to replace the existing station located at 32 Albany Avenue. The following will be addressed within the feasibility study: identify potential locations, identify possible financing, develop preliminary overall project design and budget.”
But selectmen, citing inflationary factors, voted 3-0 against the article, with chair Gene Chandler, Vicki Garland and Gus Vincent contending this is not the year to fund such a study.
No. 13 seeks $150,000 to be put into a capital reserve fund for the purpose of purchasing a new fire truck.
Effingham
Elections for public office will take place today from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Municipal Building. Two candidates are vying for a three-year seat on the board of selectmen — Michael Cahalane and Christopher Seamans. Incumbent Vicki Kirkwood is not seeking r-eelection to the board.
There is also a race for town clerk/tax collector for one year between incumbent Bethany Bouchard and Allen Curtis.
Three candidates — incumbents David Garceau and Leo Racine along with Vicki Kirkwood — are running for the two three-year seats on the budget committee.
Town Meeting is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Effingham Elementary School, at 6 Partridge Cove Road. Voters will be asked to act on 25 warrant articles.
Freedom
Freedom may postpone its town meeting, set for 9 a.m. depending on travel conditions but the election will take place for sure at town hall, said town administrator Ellen White.
Four people — Melanie Glavin, the incumbent Barbara McCracken, incumbent Paul Olzerowicz and Robert Rafferty — are vying for two three-year seats on the planning board.
Freedom School Meeting was Monday night. Results were not known as of press time.
Jackson
Today’s elections are being held at the Whitney Center from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in Jackson Village.
Jackson Town Meeting is scheduled for March 18 at 7 p.m. in the Whitney Center. There are 10 articles on this year’s warrant.
Jackson School Meeting was held March 2.
Madison
Today’s voting is at Madison Elementary from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Lucas Jesseman and Adam Price are vying for the three-year selectman’s seat after incumbent Josh Shackford chose not to run again.
Madison Town Meeting is set for Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. in the James Noyes Hall in the Madison Elementary School.
There are 31 articles to be decided, including No. 22, which seeks $71,674 to fund a full-time recreation director. Selectmen oppose the article and it is not recommended by the advisory budget committee by a 3-3 vote.
Ossipee
Voting is from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at townThere are three contested races on the town ballot. Selectman Jonathan Smith is being challenged for his three-year seat by political newcomer R. Christopher Templeton.
There is also a race for two three-year terms on the planning board between Brian Ames, Condict Billings and incumbent Ash Fischbein.
Running for two three-year library trustee seats are incumbent DorisAnn Allenson, Linda Hatfield, Diana Meyer and R. Christopher Templeton.
Article 26 calls for changes to the sign ordinance.
Wolfeboro
Voters is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Great Hall on the second floor. Voters will be asked to decide 40 articles, including two articles attached to bonds and will require a 3/5 majority for passage.
No. 11 seeks $12,500,000 for the renovation and expansion of the public safety building. Selectmen recommend the article 5-0, while the budget committee supports it 8-0.
No. 12 seeks $4,000,000 for structural repairs, equipment replacement, expansion, renovations and engineering of the Libby Museum. Selectmen support the article 4-0-1, while the budgeteers opposed it by a 5-3 vote.
Bobbi Boudman, a Wolfeboro Democrat who tried to unseat state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) last fall, has filed petitioned warrant articles that would prohibit the town and Governor Wentworth Regional School District from banning books in reaction to a bill put forward in the state Legislature by Cordelli.
Other polling places and times of towns voting today are:
• Brookfield: 1-6 p.m. at the in the Town House on Wentworth Road.
• Chatham: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at town hall.
• Sandwich: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sandwich Town Hall (on the second floor).
• Tuftonboro: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town House.
Across the state, other municipalities were also postponing their town meetings due to Winter Storm Sage.
InDepthNH published the Secretary of State’s list of postponements.
They include: Alton, Amherst, Andover, Barrington, Bedford, Bennington, Bradford, Brookline, Chester, Chesterfield, Deering Farmington, Gilford, Goffstown, Greenville, Harrisville, Hillsborough, Hudson, Jaffrey, Keene School District, Lyndeborough, Marlborough, Milford, Milton, Mont Vernon, Nelson, New Boston, Nottingham, Rindge, Salisbury, Sullivan, Tamworth, Wakefield, Washington, Westmoreland, Wilton, Winchester and Windsor.
Reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this article.
