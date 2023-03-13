03-08-22 Voting bartlett side horizontal

Unlike Tamworth, Eaton and Moultonborough, Bartlett is going ahead with town elections today. Above, voters are seen casting their ballots at the Glen fire station in town meeting voting last March. Today’s Bartlett voting will take place at the town hall in Intervale. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Winter Storm Sage is playing havoc with non-SB-2 town meetings and Conway Fire District’s annual meeting. According to the National Weather Service, a nor’easter is expected to bring at least 6 inches of snow to the area today.

Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the Keene area will see the most snow at 18-24 inches. For the Conway area, he said, totals “will probably be in the 6-12 inch range,’ with the storm forecast to continue all day Tuesday.

