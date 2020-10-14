CONWAY — The Conway Village fire chief Tuesday said short-term rentals are opening a can of worms for the town.
Chief Steve Solomon heads the town’s short-term rental committee, which is working on proposed regulations and recommendations to give to selectmen.
Members include rental abutters Ray Shakir, Kris Cluff and Tom Reed; rental operator Scott Kudrick, Realtor Greydon Turner; Selectman Carl Thibodeau; and Planning Board Selectmen’s Representative Steve Porter.
Non-voting members are Town Manager Tom Holmes and town planner Tom Irving.
Solomon said the committee is only a few meetings away from completing its work.
Under current town regulations, short-term rentals are allowed only in commercial districts but even then, most would be in violation because they have not gone under site plan review. Changing the regulations would take a vote of town residents, said Solomon.
Currently, the town isn’t enforcing its regulations, and there are hundreds of short term rentals operating in Conway.
“I am increasingly concerned that a proposal to allow STRs in residential zones — or as the STR committee phrased it, allow them anywhere single-family homes are allowed — will not pass,” said Solomon, saying he’s heard remarks to that effect at the grocery store and post office and from planning board members.
“The town manager is concerned that banning them will cause a large number of lawsuits and cost the town an enormous amount of money to defend them,” Solomon said. “While I believe the town’s zoning ordinance is strong and with (town attorney) Peter Malia’s help we would prevail, he is correct. It would cost the taxpayers a lot of money.”
Later on in the meeting, Solomon made his point more simply.
“If you want (short-term rentals) to be permitted in residential districts, it requires a change in zoning, which requires a vote of residents of the town,” he said. “So my concern is, we’re going through this long process; next April, the voters are going to say, ‘No, we don’t want short-erm rentals in residential areas.’ And then the board’s only option after that is going to be enforcement.”
Solomon said selectmen could propose a zoning ordinance to be placed on the warrant next year. There would be a vote of the planning board whether they recommend it or not. If the article passes, the selectmen could proceed with regulating short-term rentals. If it fails, selectmen would issue cease-and-desist orders to short-term rental owners.
Solomon said selectmen could compromise by proposing an ordinance change. He said right now, the town allows owner-occupied tourist homes that sleep up to eight people in residential zones. He said selectmen could propose removing the words “owner occupied.”
“This may be more palatable and pass muster with the voters,” said Solomon.
On the other hand, many people believe short-term rentals are an important part of the town’s economy, he said.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said that there has been a lot of “animosity” toward short-term rental owners who continued to rent during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“So I’m not entirely confident that anything we put in before the voters will pass, which puts us in a very tough position,” said Holmes.
Solomon said “time is of the essence” as the planning board has only six weeks to draft proposed zoning changes to be placed on the 2021 warrant.
He noted if the planning board proposes a zoning change, they would hold a public hearing, then if need be, change their proposal before putting it on the warrant. If selectmen propose a zoning change to the planning board, the planning board would still hold a public hearing, but could not alter their article.
Chairman David Weathers asked about people who occupy their second homes for a few months, then rent it out.
Solomon said the committee’s draft proposal is that properties that are rented less than 30 days at a time for 15 days or more days per calendar year would be classified as a short-term rental and would need to be licensed by the town. Such a regulation would require a zoning change.
Selectman Steve Porter said the consensus of the planning board is they want to see each and every short-term rental go through site plan review but conceded that they didn’t have a plan for the timely processing of the 800 or so applications that would be coming their way if such a requirement was imposed.
Porter believes that short-term rentals are creating a shortage in the housing stock and also diminishing the quality of life for residents.
“You hear of teachers who have to turn around resumes getting decent paying jobs in their school system, because they can’t find a place to stay,” said Proter. “That’s what the short-term rentals have done.”
But Thibodeau had another opinion. He believes that the majority of short-term rentals are owned by people who use their properties at least some portion of the year and rent it out the rest, so they wouldn’t be renting their homes out long term anyway.
“I would question how much it would alleviate the housing problem in this valley by doing away with the short-term rentals,” said Thibodeau.
