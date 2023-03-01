MOULTONBOROUGH – A speedy tractor trailer truck allegedly caused a crash with an SUV and caused Route 25 for hours during Tuesday’s snow storm, according to a press release from Moultonborough Police.
At 11:13 a.m., Moultonborough Police Department, Moultonborough Fire-Rescue Department and Stewart’s Ambulance responded to Whittier Highway (Route 25) by Fox Hollow Road for a reported two vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers found that a 2018 Freightliner, driven by Mian Tanvir Ahmad of Oshawa, Ontario, and a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Charles O’Hara of Moultonborough had collided and that O’Hara was trapped inside of his vehicle with serious injuries. After approximately 50 minutes, O’Hara was extricated from his vehicle by fire-rescue personnel and was transported by Stewart’s Ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Ahmad was traveling westbound on Whittier Highway, when he came around a curve in the road, just east of Fox Hollow Road, and lost control of his vehicle on the snow covered roadway. Ahmad’s vehicle then jackknifed and slid sideways down the road, where his vehicle struck and snapped a utility pole.
Ahmad’s vehicle then continued to slide down the road sideways and directly into the path of O’Hara, who was eastbound on Whittier Highway. O’Hara struck the rear axle of Ahmad’s trailer.
The force of the impact caused O’Hara’s vehicle to spin approximately 180 degrees and into a snowbank. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. O’Hara’s vehicle was removed from the scene by Doug Murphy Towing of Moultonborough. The tractor and trailer were removed from the scene by John’s Towing of Moultonborough and Rusty’s Towing of Tilton.
Whittier Highway was closed for approximately three hours.
Driving too fast for the existing road conditions, which were snow covered, on the part of Ahmad was a major contributing factor in this crash and he was cited at the scene by New Hampshire State Police Troop G.
According to State Police, the citation was for the Federal Violation: “Failed to use caution for Hazardous Conditions” and the fine is $62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.