03-05-23 Snow settlers medium

Snowbanks line a lot at Settlers Green in North Conway on Sunday. The outlet village delayed its opening to noon due to Saturday’s snowstorm, a spokesman said. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Last Saturday’s snowstorm came as a boon to skiers, adding over a foot in many places to the cover that has blanketed the region over the past two weeks.

But it put a damper on shopping in North Conway Village, where popular stores such as the North Conway 5 and 10, Zeb’s General Store, Beggar’s Pouch, Spruce Hurricane and Soyfire Candle chose not to open Saturday out of concern for their employees as a safety precaution.

