CONWAY — Last Saturday’s snowstorm came as a boon to skiers, adding over a foot in many places to the cover that has blanketed the region over the past two weeks.
But it put a damper on shopping in North Conway Village, where popular stores such as the North Conway 5 and 10, Zeb’s General Store, Beggar’s Pouch, Spruce Hurricane and Soyfire Candle chose not to open Saturday out of concern for their employees as a safety precaution.
“The sidewalks at 9 a.m. had not been plowed so I made the decision not to open, due to road conditions and concerns for safety of our customers,” said Joann Daly, Soyfire owner.
Sarah Ansaldi, a Zeb’s General Store spokeswoman said: “We made the decision not to open out of concern for our employees. I have been here eight years and although we have closed early before, I can’t remember having a day when we didn’t open due to snow.”
“That was probably a first for a Saturday for us not to open (due to snow),” said Amber Dalton, owner of Spruce Hurricane. “An associate did not feel comfortable trying to navigate the snowy roads, so we called it, and I was aware that some of our neighboring stores also were not going to open.
“It being March, considered a slower time of the year, factored into my decision,” added Dalton.
“It was coming down so heavy, Michael and I figured they didn’t need us in their way,” said Rene Bajger, co-owner of Beggar’s Pouch Leather.
“Coming in from Fryeburg, the roads were pretty greasy on the drive in Saturday morning, but things warmed up,” said David Cianciolo, commercial Realtor for Badger Peabody and Smith, which did stay open in North Conway.
Settlers Green General Manager Michael Mitchroney said the outlet village delayed its opening to noon on Saturday. “Some individual store managers called in saying they couldn’t get out of their driveway but would be in as soon as they could,” he added.
The snow began falling after midnight early Saturday morning and continued through most of the day, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning in effect up to 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We had one minor accident at about 7:30 on Saturday morning on Washington Street, but we had no other issues,” said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei.
Likewise, State Police Troop E (Tamworth) said things were mostly quiet. “Troopers in E responded to three vehicles off the road/motor vehicle crashes due to the inclement weather,” said public information officer Amber Lagace.
Snow totals ranged from Center Conway topping the valley list with 16.5 inches and East Sandwich getting the most in the county with 16.6 inches,to 10.9 inches in Tamworth.
Totals for other local towns were 14.8 inches in Bartlett, 14.5 in Madison; 13.8 in Freedom; 12.2 in North Conway, and 12 inches in Effingham and Ossipee, according to Sarah Jamison, a metereologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the Mount Washington Observatory, said the latest storm brought the total snowfall in North Conway Village since Feb. 21 to 30.7 inches, with the weather station on Pine Street recording 21.9 inches for the month as of March 6.
“That brings us for the snow year to date (since July 1) to 77.8 inches versus the normal 30-year average of 84 inches for the entire snow year, and we’ve still got the rest of March and April to go. The average snowfall for March is 15.9 inches, so we’ve exceeded that and the normal total for the season as of March 6 is 67.4 inches so as of today we are about 10 inches above,’ said Fitzgerald.
On the summit of Mount Washington, the Obs recorded 34.9 inches over the past two weeks since Feb. 21, with 14.2 falling in March. “We decided to cancel an EduTrip to the summit today because with the wind blowing and all the snow we decided it wasn’t worth it to have to clear all that snow (on the Auto Road),”’ added Fitzgerald.
Ski areas (and skiers and snowboarders) and ski touring center as well as snowmobile operators were ecstatic with the snow.
Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH, said that all the snow was definitely a case of “better late than never,” referring to the dearth of snow in December and the first part of January before the current storm cycle set in.
“We’re happy to see it. It always makes a big difference in ski visitations,” said Keeler. “I have not yet had a chance to get a read on how busy the two vacation weeks were, but these storms always lead to a bump in visitations and it’s good when there is snow everywhere including further south so everyone knows we have the snow up here at the areas,” said Keeler.
Wildcat Mountain reported 65 inches in the past eight days, with fellow Vail Resorts area Attitash reporting 36 in the same period. Bretton Woods had 22 inches in the last eight days; Cranmore 30 inches for the period; Black, 42 inches; and King Pine, 21 inches.
The snowfall has led to the opening of just about every trail and glade at areas throughout the region.
The same was true at touring centers, with Bear Notch Ski Touring in the snowbelt of Bartlett, Great Gen Trails in Pinkham Notch, Jackson Ski Touring, MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, the Reserve at Purity Spring and the Reserve at Purity Spring all reporting a jackpot of snow in the past two weeks.
For updates, go to skimh.com.
