OSSIPEE — Incumbent selectman Jonathan Smith is facing an election challenge from Christoper Templeton for a three year seat on the board.
The election will take place March 14 at Town Hall. Polls will be open from 10-7 p.m.
Christopher Templeton
Christopher Templeton, 71, is a lifelong Ossipee native, a descendant of Eldridges, Bodges, Hansons and Templetons.
He graduated in the Class of 1970 from Kingswood Regional High School and went on to attend Notre Dame College, where he double majored in English and European history, minoring in psychology.
He worked as media technician for the Governor Wentworth School District and night supervisor at St. Anselm’s College in Manchester, before moving to New Haven, Conn., to pursue graduate studies in American history and library science and instructional technology at Southern Connecticut State University.
Moving back to Ossipee in the late 1980s, Templeton worked developing school media centers for the Rochester school system. It was during this time he served his first term as Ossipee selectmen, taking on the extra duties as selectman’s representative to the planning board. He also served on the executive board of the Tri-County Community Action Program.
In 1992, Templeton was named a finalist in the Christa McAuliffe Sabbatical Program for his plan to standardize research and computer education in New Hampshire. He also supervised media centers in Sanford, Maine. In 2003, Templeton transferred to Auburn, where he also developed a reading program called Reader’s Theater. Templeton left teaching in 2010 and has since worked with photography, writing, genealogy, and research on Carroll County men in the Civil War.
Templeton believes Ossipee growth is inevitable but that townsfolk can take a hand helping shape beneficial change while maintaining the best of the past. “I support business, particularly independent businesses, but the Ossipee Aquifer is the most important natural asset we have in our area and it must be safeguarded,” he said.
“This is all the more reason the town might be more proactive in exploring ways for eco-friendly businesses with good-paying jobs to locate here.”
Jonathan Smith
"The position of selectman is extremely challenging. Many believe these duties can be accomplished on a Monday afternoon. This could not be further from the truth.
"Every day I speak with the town administrator and public works director. This is the only way to stay informed and make effective decisions.
"I fully understand the planning and zoning process, budgeting, the inner working of the highway department and transfer station. This only happens through a commitment of time and perseverance.
"All these pieces come together to complete the puzzle. If you are missing one of them, you are not doing your job effectively.
"The accomplishments over the last three years have been enormous. I live by the motto, 'Trust but Verify.' If I am told something, you can be sure that I will verify it. This has been proven through the list of accomplishments that are too long to list in this letter, but I will name a few.
"How long have you heard about the Whittier Covered Bridge being almost there, it's going across soon, progress is being made. I heard that for 10 years. Well, in my first 1½ years as your selectman, it is across the water.
"The next big one was the elimination of the 'illegal tax payment plans.' These plans are not allowed by law. Once a property has three years of unpaid taxes, the town is required to deed the property. There were properties that owed 10-plus years of taxes. This was unjust and illegal and is now over. The town's financial health is a testament that if you follow the law everyone wins.
"The next one was ending illegal property tax exemptions. Selectmen are charged with the duty of assessing. This task is too complex for a selectman, so it is contracted to an expert. This expert has repeatedly advised the selectmen to not grant an exemption to the Masonic Lodge. Previous boards have always granted it and when it came to a board vote for me, I had no choice but to vote no. My no vote has been reaffirmed through the Bureau of Tax and Land Appeals that exemptions to the Masonic Lodge are illegal and have always been illegal.
"I am proud that I thought outside of the box and had an analysis done of the transfer station. This showed early on that recycling as we were doing it didn’t work. The restructuring that was done has been proven a success and most recently affirmed through a Green Peace article that recycling plastic has 'largely failed and will always fail.'
"The financial health of the town, as proven through an audit, has been the best in decades with an Unassigned Fund Balance in excess of $2 million.
"If you want to continue with accountability, transparency, the rule of law, fiscal health and a selectman that is involved daily, I then ask for your vote so the town can continue to be the shining star on the hill."
