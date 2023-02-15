pam

Pamela Smart of Derry has served over 30 years in prison for the shooting death of her husband, Gregg Smart. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Attorney Mark Sisti asked the state Supreme Court Tuesday to order the Executive Council to hold a full hearing on Pamela Smart’s commutation petition — and provide her with at least a little hope.

Laura Lombardi, representing the state Attorney General’s Office, argued the state Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to do so. And friends of Smart, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in the June 1, 1990, shooting death of her husband Gregg Smart, some of whom served in prison with her, attended the court hearing to provide Smart with some hope.

