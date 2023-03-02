03-02-23 Snow sledding best

Sydney Dupuis, 7, of Hooksett sleds down the hill behind the North Conway Community Center along with her dad Mitchell during a snowstorm on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Yet more snow fell March 2, with the estimated 4 inches creating a soupy coating on local roadways and causing several vehicle slideoffs but as of press time none of those crashes caused any serious injuries, according to authorities.

“There were several vehicles that were reported to have slid off the road at the bottom of Hurricane Mountain Road just beyond the State Scenic Vista at 10:19 a.m. this morning. They were pulled out and police units remained on the scene,” said Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Scott-Kelley on Thursday afternoon, noting that Conway Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.