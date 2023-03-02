CONWAY — Yet more snow fell March 2, with the estimated 4 inches creating a soupy coating on local roadways and causing several vehicle slideoffs but as of press time none of those crashes caused any serious injuries, according to authorities.
“There were several vehicles that were reported to have slid off the road at the bottom of Hurricane Mountain Road just beyond the State Scenic Vista at 10:19 a.m. this morning. They were pulled out and police units remained on the scene,” said Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Scott-Kelley on Thursday afternoon, noting that Conway Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
She also said that earlier in the morning, at 8:03 a.m. Sean Brett reported that he had come across a vehicle that was off the road off Shaw’s Way in North Conway. Shortly thereafter, no injuries were reported when two vehicles were involved in an accident on Route 16 near the Scenic Outlook.
In Jackson, Police Chief Chris Perley responded to a report of a crash involving a southbound Kia sedan near Dead Man’s Curve on Route 16 in Pinkham Notch Thursday morning. He said the two unidentified women in the vehicle — the 19-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger — were both from Berlin.
After determining that there were no injuries, Perley said he made a drug arrest upon smelling the scent of marijuana, ticketed the passenger for possession and arresting the driver; the car was towed.
He said unlike the storm that deposited 7.5 inches of powder snow Feb. 28, Thursday morning’s snow was heavy and created slippery road conditions.
“I got to ski with the Junior program kids Wednesday and it was perfect. I guess we paid for that today,” said Perley, who said the worst of the storm cleared out by noontime.
A spokesman for Carroll County Sheriff’s Department said there were several accidents through the county but as of press time spoke only in generalities and was not able to provide further details.
“There were a few slideoffs but not overly bad, with one in Jackson and a few in Bartlett; a few in Sandwich and a couple in Wakefield,” said the spokesperson.
WMUR Ch. 9 reported several crashes, with most occurring north of Concord on Interstates 89 and 93.
The N.H. Department of Transportation reported crashes and spinouts that led to partial closures, including the closure of Exit 18 in Milton on Route 16 because of a crash. Multiple crashes were also reported on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevn Richard said schools were not canceled, which upset a few parents, but, he said, “That goes with the territory.”
SAU 9 has canceled school three days and had two remote learning days so far this year.
The Mount Washington Valley’s six alpine areas rejoiced at the recent snowfall, which has created the best conditions of the season.
More snow is predicted to start falling Friday night into Saturday afternoon with 3 to 5 inches expected to fall after midnight and another 5 to 9 inches Saturday, with snow falling heavy at times.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the Mount Washington Observatory, and local weather observer Ken Rancourt said the next snow is expected to push Conway toward the 30-year average of 84 inches of snow.
The total through March 1 for the snow year to date was 55.9 inches but with Thursday’s snow and Friday’s expected snow into Saturday, the 84-inch mark is likely to soon be exceeded.
