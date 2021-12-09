SARGENT’S PURCHASE — A skier in Tuckerman Ravine triggered a shallow soft slab avalanche near the top of Left Gully Sunday around noon that triggered a second avalanche, catching a second skier.
The skier was caught and carried, according to USFS snow rangers, and a short distance later triggered a second, larger avalanche. The skier was carried 800 vertical feet, unharmed and landed on top of the snow at the mouth of the gully.
At the same time, officials said, a solo skier was halfway up the gully transitioning from climbing to skiing when hit by the avalanche. The skier was carried downhill 450 vertical feet, hitting exposed rocks along the way with serious injuries the result, coming to a stop on top of the avalanche debris pile well below the entrance to the gully.
After medical needs were addressed, officials said the unidentified patient was placed in a rescue litter and transported to an ambulance waiting at the trailhead by a group including Forest Service Snow Rangers, the Harvard Cabin caretaker, the two other skiers involved from above and several bystanders. The rescue effort involved nine people and took five hours.
Conditions on Sunday in the ravine were light winds, with temperatures seasonably cold with poor visibility near the top of the ravine. In the five days prior to Dec. 5, 1 to 3 inches of new snow was recorded on the summit each day, with varying wind speeds from the west and northwest. It was reported that several parties were climbing or skiing in the ravine that day.
In its official report posted at mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org, snow rangers provided the following analysis:
“If we have new snow and wind you are likely to find slabs of drifted snow with the potential to be unstable, resulting in an avalanche when additional load is added such as a skier or climber. This can and does occur before the Mount Washington Avalanche Center issues a daily avalanche forecast with a hazard rating. Due to shallow snow cover overall, the current terrain options for skiing are limited. Left Gully has been a very popular destination for skiers over the last few weeks with snow coverage top to bottom. The gully is long, constricting with no options to escape until the bottom opens up. With poor visibility it may be impossible to see if anyone is above or below, adding an additional hazard beyond the snowpack alone. Early season excitement, limited terrain to ski, solo skiing, shallow snowpack with rock filled run-outs, poor visibility and recent wind drifted snow are all factors that contributed to this unfortunate event.
“It’s worth remembering that we have a long winter ahead with (hopefully) plenty of snow. Slow down, think carefully about decisions you make, and consider that your actions may also impact others. An old saying goes something like this: Experience is a brutal teacher. The test comes first, then the lesson.”
Efforts to reach the Mount Washington Avalanche Center for further comment were not successful as of press time Thursday.
