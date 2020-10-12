SACO, Maine — Retired ski industry icon, former Attitash CEO, U.S. Ski Hall of Fame member and community leader Phil Gravink died last Friday. He was 85.
He and his wife Shirley had moved from Jackson to a retirement community in Saco, Maine, in 2015.
He left his mark on many, noted Cranmore Mountain Resort President/General Manager Ben Wilcox, who began his career working under Gravink at Attitash before moving on to Bretton Woods and utlimately Cranmore.
“He always said to me — along with (former Attitash) officials Nancy Clark, Tom Chasse and John Urdi — that ‘You’re one of my guys,’ and I was proud to say I was,” Wilcox recalled Monday.
He noted that Gravink oversaw the building of Bear Peak as well as the Skimobile Express high-speed detachable quad at Cranmore.
Jeff Leich, executive director of the New England Ski Museum of Franconia and North Conway, said: “Phil started out in the ski business near Lake Erie, and hired (Dartmouth Ski Coach) Otto Schniebs to lay out trails on his new Peek’n Peak ski area. He remembered ski-joring up the mountain behind a car driven by his partner, with Otto and Phil pulled by ropes tied to the bumper. Phil couldn’t have found a more direct connection to the beginnings of American alpine skiing than to be advised by Otto Schniebs.”
Nancy Clark of Drive Brand Studio of North Conway recounted how she began her public relations career working for Gravink at Attitash. In light of that close working relationship, she was given the honor of introducing Gravink when he was presented the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council’s 2015 Bob Morrell Civic Entrepreneurship Award.
“He was the first person I ever worked for who gave me wings,” said Clark, who began working at Attitash for Gravink in 1993. “He pushed me way beyond my limits and gave me much more responsibility than I thought I was ready for ... Because of that, though, I am a much better leader today.”
Contacted at his Mammoth Lakes Tourism office on Monday, Urdi said he was heartbroken to learn over the weekend of Gravink’s passing.
He added: “Phil Gravink was a legend in the ski industry by anyone’s measure. I worked at Attitash with Phil for seven years straight out of college and learned more about the ski industry from him than from anyone else.”
Marti Mayne, manager of public relations for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and formerly of Sunday River, said:
“Phil brought so much to skiing in the valley through his hard work and commitment. Most of all, he represented all that was good in the valley’s ski product — heart, community, care and kindness.”
Gravink was inducted into the U.S. Ski-Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming, Mich., with the Class of 2011.
Among his many career highlights was serving as president and treasurer of the National Ski Areas Association Board.
After founding Peak’n Peak, Gravink served as general manager at New York state-owned Gore Mountain, after which he was recruited by former New Hampshire Gov. Sherman Adams to become CEO and president of Loon Mountain, where he created a top-ranked ski resort from 1977-91. Other organizations Gravink oversaw, including Ski New Hampshire and Ski the White Mountains, along with the New Hampshire Alpine Racing Association. His ski area management career continued as a senior associate with Sno-Engineering. His consulting services at New Hampshire’s Attitash led to the CEO role there until 1999.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Gravink is survived by son, Bradley Gravink of Clymer, N.Y.; and daughters Brenda Dimick (husband Todd) of Plymouth and Jill Gravink (wife Cathy Clermont) of Nottingham; and several grandchildren.
An online memorial service is being planned. Arrangements are under the care of Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Homes of Buxton and Saco, Maine. Cards may be sent to the Gravink family, 6 Mainsail Lane, Saco, Maine 04072. For more, go to dcpatememorials.com/1620/philip-gravink-memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.